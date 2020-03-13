  1. Home
Taiwan companies offer free coffee and meals to medical staff

Mr. Brown Café and Buckskin Beerhouse intend to show their appreciation to medical workers

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/03/13 13:05
Mr. Brown Cafe is giving medical workers free cups of coffee. (King Car Group photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Mr. Brown Café and Buckskin Beerhouse will provide 10,000 cups of coffee and 600 sets of meals for free to medical personnel as a token of their gratitude from Monday (March 16).

This includes 200 large cups of free coffee to medical staff and hospital volunteers at Mr. Brown Café (伯朗咖啡) from March 13-27, according to the Taiwanese King Car Group (金車關係事業). The company said the five locations for the offer are: National Taiwan University Hospital, Tao Yuan General Hospital, and three cafes at Chang Gung Hospital in Taoyuan.

Meanwhile, Buckskin Yakiniku, Buckskin Beerhouse, at the Nanjing and Songren stores, will offer 600 sets of meals from March 13-31 on weekday lunchtimes. The six main courses include pumpkin cheese chicken risotto, ginger pork, and fried chicken curry nuggets.

For more information, visit the website.


Yakiniku set (King Car Group photo)


Fried chicken curry (King Car Group photo)
Mr. Brown Café
Buckskin Yakiniku
Buckskin Beerhouse
coronavirus

