Boca Juniors' Carlos Tevez kisses Gimnasia y Esgrima 's coach Diego Maradona prior to an Argentina's soccer league match at La Bombonera stadium in Bu... Boca Juniors' Carlos Tevez kisses Gimnasia y Esgrima 's coach Diego Maradona prior to an Argentina's soccer league match at La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Saturday, March 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Former soccer star Ronaldinho talks as he walks escorted by Police officers with hands handcuffed to declare to judge Clara Ruiz Diaz at Justice Palac... Former soccer star Ronaldinho talks as he walks escorted by Police officers with hands handcuffed to declare to judge Clara Ruiz Diaz at Justice Palace in Asuncion, Paraguay, Saturday, March 7, 2020. Ronaldinho and his brother Roberto de Assis Moreira, right back, were alleged to enter to the country with a false Paraguayan passport.(AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)

Nurses wearing scrubs stand in a small medical center that specializes in respiratory illnesses as they wait to attend patients amid the spread of the... Nurses wearing scrubs stand in a small medical center that specializes in respiratory illnesses as they wait to attend patients amid the spread of the new coronavirus in Lima, Peru, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. The vast majority of people recover from the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

Peru's Alianza Lima and Argentina's Racing Club play a Copa Libertadores soccer match at the Presidente Peron stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thur... Peru's Alianza Lima and Argentina's Racing Club play a Copa Libertadores soccer match at the Presidente Peron stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, March 12, 2020. The match was played in an empty, closed door stadium as part of the government's measures to contain transmission of the new coronavirus. For most people the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)

Women perform near the Congress during a march to commemorate the International Women's Day in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, March 9, 2020. (AP Pho... Women perform near the Congress during a march to commemorate the International Women's Day in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, March 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Julian Bongiovanni)

A cowboy herds cattle at the Mercado de Liniers, the country's largest livestock market, in the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, March 9,... A cowboy herds cattle at the Mercado de Liniers, the country's largest livestock market, in the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, March 9, 2020. The famers' unions have started a four-day strike today that intends to paralyze grain and livestock exports in protest of a 3 percent tax increase on soybeans exports. Despite the strike the work at Mercado de Liniers functioned normally. (AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano)

An actress walks near a line of red shoes representing murdered women, as part of a performance during the International Women's Day strike "A Day Wit... An actress walks near a line of red shoes representing murdered women, as part of a performance during the International Women's Day strike "A Day Without Women" in Mexico City, Monday, March 9, 2020. Thousands of women across Mexico went on strike after an unprecedented number of girls and women hit the streets to protest rampant gender violence on International Women's Day. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

A member of the Guarani Mbya indigenous tribe smokes a pipe while waiting for police to enter the property the group has been occupying for just over ... A member of the Guarani Mbya indigenous tribe smokes a pipe while waiting for police to enter the property the group has been occupying for just over a month in an attempt to stop real estate developer Tenda from constructing apartment buildings next to their community's land in Sao Paulo, Brazil, early Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Sao Paulo police are set to force the expulsion of members of this tiny indigenous tribe on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

A woman shouts slogans as she marches to Congress to commemorate International Women's Day in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, March 9, 2020. (AP Phot... A woman shouts slogans as she marches to Congress to commemorate International Women's Day in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, March 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Demonstrators attack a vehicle belonging to the fire department during an International Women's Day march in Mexico City's main square, the Zocalo, Su... Demonstrators attack a vehicle belonging to the fire department during an International Women's Day march in Mexico City's main square, the Zocalo, Sunday, March 8, 2020. Protests against gender violence in Mexico have intensified in recent years amid an increase in killings of women and girls.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

A police officer stands behind her riot shield covered in red paint during an International Women's Day march in Mexico City's main square, the Zocalo... A police officer stands behind her riot shield covered in red paint during an International Women's Day march in Mexico City's main square, the Zocalo, Sunday, March 8, 2020. Protests against gender violence in Mexico have intensified in recent years amid an increase in killings of women and girls.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

MARCH 6-12, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The gallery was curated by AP photojournalist Amulfo Franco in Panama City.

