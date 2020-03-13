  1. Home
AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean

By  Associated Press
2020/03/13 12:01
A police officer stands behind her riot shield covered in red paint during an International Women's Day march in Mexico City's main square, the Zocalo...
Demonstrators attack a vehicle belonging to the fire department during an International Women's Day march in Mexico City's main square, the Zocalo, Su...
A woman shouts slogans as she marches to Congress to commemorate International Women's Day in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, March 9, 2020. (AP Phot...
A member of the Guarani Mbya indigenous tribe smokes a pipe while waiting for police to enter the property the group has been occupying for just over ...
An actress walks near a line of red shoes representing murdered women, as part of a performance during the International Women's Day strike "A Day Wit...
A cowboy herds cattle at the Mercado de Liniers, the country's largest livestock market, in the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, March 9,...
Women perform near the Congress during a march to commemorate the International Women's Day in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, March 9, 2020. (AP Pho...
Peru's Alianza Lima and Argentina's Racing Club play a Copa Libertadores soccer match at the Presidente Peron stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thur...
Nurses wearing scrubs stand in a small medical center that specializes in respiratory illnesses as they wait to attend patients amid the spread of the...
Former soccer star Ronaldinho talks as he walks escorted by Police officers with hands handcuffed to declare to judge Clara Ruiz Diaz at Justice Palac...
Boca Juniors' Carlos Tevez kisses Gimnasia y Esgrima 's coach Diego Maradona prior to an Argentina's soccer league match at La Bombonera stadium in Bu...

MARCH 6-12, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The gallery was curated by AP photojournalist Amulfo Franco in Panama City.

