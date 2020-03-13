SYDNEY (AP) — Australia has won the toss and will bat first in the opener of a three-match one-day international series against New Zealand that will be played in empty stadiums due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cricket Australia said earlier Friday that the first two matches of the series at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday and Sunday and a third on March 20 at Hobart would be played without spectators.

Television commentators spoke of the “eerie" silence in the 48,000-seat stadium.

Kane Richardson has been quarantined from Australia's cricket squad and ruled out of Friday's match with a “mild sore throat.” Cricket Australia officials are confident the fast bowler's issue is not related to the coronavirus.

"Our medical staff are treating this a typical throat infection but we are following Australian Government protocols that require us to keep Kane away from other members of the squad and perform the appropriate tests given he has returned from international travel in the last 14 days," a Cricket Australia spokesman said.

Lineups:

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, D'Arcy Short, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Jimmy Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

