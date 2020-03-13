TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Objects frequently touched by passengers and toilets are virus hotspots on the plane, said Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中).

Chen has previously asked people in Taiwan to refrain from taking airplanes as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to escalate across the globe. Taiwan is relatively safe compared to other affected nations in Europe and America, said the minster.

At a Central Epidemic Command Center press conference on Thursday (Mar. 12), Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳), convener of the command center, confirmed the high risk of long-haul flights as the longer an infected patient stays in one place, the higher the density of the virus. He added that passengers on long-haul flights may also have more complex itineraries than short-haul flight travelers, making them more likely to be infected.

In general, passengers sitting two rows in front of and behind an infected patient have a higher risk of getting ill, said Chang. However, he noted further research on the subject is needed.

Chen noted the objects most frequently touched by passengers on a plane are likely to be a virus hotspot, such as the hinge of overhead bins, touch screens, and seatbelts. He suggested passengers disinfect these objects before touching them.

In addition, Chen said the lavatory is a also hotspot for the virus, which is not commonly recognized. He said the toilet lock, in particular, could be a site for infection, because people usually touch it to unlock the door after they have washed hands.