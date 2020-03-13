AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa

Workers place a mask on the figure of the Fallas festival in Valencia, Spain, on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. The festival planned to take place on Marc... Workers place a mask on the figure of the Fallas festival in Valencia, Spain, on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. The festival planned to take place on March 13 has been canceled over the coronavirus outbreak. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak stands outside No. 11 Downing Street as he holds the traditional red box that contains the budget sp... Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak stands outside No. 11 Downing Street as he holds the traditional red box that contains the budget speech for the media, he will then leave to make budget speech to House of Commons, in London, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak will announce the first budget since Britain left the European Union. His ministerial team are seen leaving right. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

General view of Mestalla stadium during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Valencia and Atalanta in Valencia, Spain, Tue... General view of Mestalla stadium during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Valencia and Atalanta in Valencia, Spain, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. The stadium is empty because of the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

A worker disinfects a classroom at a closed school in Prague, Czech Republic, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. The Czech Republic is banning all public events... A worker disinfects a classroom at a closed school in Prague, Czech Republic, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. The Czech Republic is banning all public events with more than 100 people and is closing schools in response to the new coronavirus outbreak in Europe. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

A visitor sits in a room at the upside-down house in Hartbeespoort, South Africa on Friday, March 5, 2020. With its roof on the ground and it floor in... A visitor sits in a room at the upside-down house in Hartbeespoort, South Africa on Friday, March 5, 2020. With its roof on the ground and it floor in the air, the exhibit is attracting tourists who want to see the world from a different perspective. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

A man holds a candle in tribute during a memorial service for the crew of Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET302, held at the Ethiopian Pilots Association in... A man holds a candle in tribute during a memorial service for the crew of Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET302, held at the Ethiopian Pilots Association in the capital Addis Ababa, in Ethiopia Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Relatives and colleagues gathered to remember those who died one year ago when the jet crashed killing all 157 on board. (AP Photo/Mulugeta Ayene)

An aircraft passes the rising full moon breaking through the clouds at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, March 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Pro... An aircraft passes the rising full moon breaking through the clouds at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, March 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Inmates stage a protest against new rules to cope with coronavirus emergency, including the suspension of relatives' visits, on the roof of the San Vi... Inmates stage a protest against new rules to cope with coronavirus emergency, including the suspension of relatives' visits, on the roof of the San Vittore prison in Milan, Italy, Monday, March 9, 2020. Italy is attempting to lock down 16 million people — more than a quarter of its population — for nearly a month to halt the spread of the coronavirus across Europe. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Worshippers watch Pope Francis deliver the Angelus prayer on a giant screen to avoid crowds gathering in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, Ma... Worshippers watch Pope Francis deliver the Angelus prayer on a giant screen to avoid crowds gathering in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, March 8, 2020. The pope in his streamed remarks said he was close in prayers to those suffering from the coronavirus and to those caring for them. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

People sit surrounded by empty seats as they wait for the start of the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Bournemouth at Anfiel... People sit surrounded by empty seats as they wait for the start of the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Bournemouth at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Saturday, March 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

A migrant who arrived recently from Turkey washes his hair in the sea at the village of Skala Sikaminias, on the Greek island of Lesbos on Saturday, M... A migrant who arrived recently from Turkey washes his hair in the sea at the village of Skala Sikaminias, on the Greek island of Lesbos on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Thousands of refugees and other asylum-seekers have tried to enter Greece from the land and sea in the week since Turkey declared its previously guarded gateways to Europe open. (AP Photo/Alexandros Michailidis)

Migrants try to damage a border fence on the Turkish side during clashes with the Greek riot police and army at the Turkish-Greek border in Pazarkule,... Migrants try to damage a border fence on the Turkish side during clashes with the Greek riot police and army at the Turkish-Greek border in Pazarkule, Turkey, Saturday, March 7, 2020. Thousands of migrants headed for Turkey's land border with Greece after Erdogan's government said the previous week that it would no longer prevent migrants and refugees from crossing over to EU territory. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

MARCH 6-12, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or

published by Associated Press photographers in the Europe and Africa region.

The gallery was curated by AP photographer Bernat Armangue in Madrid.

