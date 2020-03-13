  1. Home
  2. World

AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa

By  Associated Press
2020/03/13 08:01
Migrants try to damage a border fence on the Turkish side during clashes with the Greek riot police and army at the Turkish-Greek border in Pazarkule,...
A migrant who arrived recently from Turkey washes his hair in the sea at the village of Skala Sikaminias, on the Greek island of Lesbos on Saturday, M...
People sit surrounded by empty seats as they wait for the start of the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Bournemouth at Anfiel...
Worshippers watch Pope Francis deliver the Angelus prayer on a giant screen to avoid crowds gathering in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, Ma...
Inmates stage a protest against new rules to cope with coronavirus emergency, including the suspension of relatives' visits, on the roof of the San Vi...
An aircraft passes the rising full moon breaking through the clouds at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, March 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Pro...
A man holds a candle in tribute during a memorial service for the crew of Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET302, held at the Ethiopian Pilots Association in...
A visitor sits in a room at the upside-down house in Hartbeespoort, South Africa on Friday, March 5, 2020. With its roof on the ground and it floor in...
A worker disinfects a classroom at a closed school in Prague, Czech Republic, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. The Czech Republic is banning all public events...
General view of Mestalla stadium during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Valencia and Atalanta in Valencia, Spain, Tue...
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak stands outside No. 11 Downing Street as he holds the traditional red box that contains the budget sp...
Workers place a mask on the figure of the Fallas festival in Valencia, Spain, on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. The festival planned to take place on Marc...

Migrants try to damage a border fence on the Turkish side during clashes with the Greek riot police and army at the Turkish-Greek border in Pazarkule,...

A migrant who arrived recently from Turkey washes his hair in the sea at the village of Skala Sikaminias, on the Greek island of Lesbos on Saturday, M...

People sit surrounded by empty seats as they wait for the start of the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Bournemouth at Anfiel...

Worshippers watch Pope Francis deliver the Angelus prayer on a giant screen to avoid crowds gathering in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, Ma...

Inmates stage a protest against new rules to cope with coronavirus emergency, including the suspension of relatives' visits, on the roof of the San Vi...

An aircraft passes the rising full moon breaking through the clouds at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, March 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Pro...

A man holds a candle in tribute during a memorial service for the crew of Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET302, held at the Ethiopian Pilots Association in...

A visitor sits in a room at the upside-down house in Hartbeespoort, South Africa on Friday, March 5, 2020. With its roof on the ground and it floor in...

A worker disinfects a classroom at a closed school in Prague, Czech Republic, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. The Czech Republic is banning all public events...

General view of Mestalla stadium during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Valencia and Atalanta in Valencia, Spain, Tue...

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak stands outside No. 11 Downing Street as he holds the traditional red box that contains the budget sp...

Workers place a mask on the figure of the Fallas festival in Valencia, Spain, on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. The festival planned to take place on Marc...

MARCH 6-12, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or

published by Associated Press photographers in the Europe and Africa region.

The gallery was curated by AP photographer Bernat Armangue in Madrid.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com