TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) on Thursday (March 12) said that the World Health Organization's (WHO's) belated declaration that the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has become a pandemic was "too late."

On Wednesday (March 11), the WHO's head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus finally came to the obvious conclusion that the COVID-19 epidemic has become a worldwide pandemic. Earlier that same day, Chen, an expert epidemiologist who gained prominence as Taiwan's health minister during the 2003 SARS outbreak, criticized Tedros for carelessly changing his comments about the mortality rate, ranging from underestimating the scale of the threat to creating a panic, and said that he is "unable to accomplish anything but liable to spoil everything."

During a tree-planting event in Taichung, a reporter asked Chen's take on Tedros' decision to finally declare the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic. In response, Chen smiled at the reporter and simply replied "it's too late," reported Storm Media.

When asked to elaborate on his criticism of the WHO he had posted on Facebook the previous day, Chen declined to make a comment. In his Facebook post on Wednesday, Chen criticized the WHO lists which only mention the number of coronavirus cases and the number of deaths without taking the countries’ populations into account. Taiwan, Japan, and the United States would come out with the lowest incidence of the virus using the calculation method he proposed.

Comparisons are made difficult by the fact that different countries use different methods, with some only testing serious suspected cases while others target all patients with symptoms of the virus. The latter would consequently confirm a higher number of coronavirus cases, according to the vice president.

Therefore it is wrong for the WHO chief to state that the fatality rate of the virus is increasing, as he has not studied the diverging ways in which countries test for and calculate the cases, Chen said. Age, the presence of other diseases, and the quality of healthcare also play a part in the process of diagnosing the virus, he concluded.

Chen's criticism of WHO posted on Wednesday: