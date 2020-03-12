AP Week in Pictures, Middle East

People crowd supermarket as they stock up on provisions in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Health Ministry officials say there are more co... People crowd supermarket as they stock up on provisions in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Health Ministry officials say there are more confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Lebanon. The vast majority of people recover from this virus. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, center, opens his coat after a few rockets are fired during his speech after being sworn, at his inauguration ceremony ... Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, center, opens his coat after a few rockets are fired during his speech after being sworn, at his inauguration ceremony at the presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, March 9, 2020. To reassure his supporters, Ghani threw open his jacket saying he wasn't even wearing a bullet proof vest. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

Jewish Ultra-Orthodox men and children, some wearing costumes, read the Book of Esther, which tells the story of the Jewish festival of Purim, at a sy... Jewish Ultra-Orthodox men and children, some wearing costumes, read the Book of Esther, which tells the story of the Jewish festival of Purim, at a synagogue in Bnei Brak, Israel, Monday, March 9, 2020. The Jewish holiday of Purim commemorates the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Book of Esther. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

Yazan, 1, cries as he is prepared for heart surgery at the Tajoura National Heart Center in Tripoli, Libya. Libya has only one heart surgeon who can't... Yazan, 1, cries as he is prepared for heart surgery at the Tajoura National Heart Center in Tripoli, Libya. Libya has only one heart surgeon who can't possibly perform surgeries on 1,200 or so infants born every year with heart defects. But an international team of experts, part of the Novick Cardiac Alliance, regularly flies into Libya to perform surgery on patients like Yazan. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

An Emirati trader passes under the stocks display screen at the Dubai Financial Market in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on March 8, 2020. The United Ara... An Emirati trader passes under the stocks display screen at the Dubai Financial Market in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on March 8, 2020. The United Arab Emirates will shut down its schools for four weeks as the coronavirus threatens global oil prices, airlines and Dubai's upcoming Expo 2020 world's fair. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

Jewish ultra-Orthodox girls wear face masks during celebrations of the Jewish festival of Purim in Bnei Brak, Israel, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. The Jew... Jewish ultra-Orthodox girls wear face masks during celebrations of the Jewish festival of Purim in Bnei Brak, Israel, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. The Jewish holiday of Purim commemorates the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Book of Esther. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

Workers disinfect the ground around the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, March... Workers disinfect the ground around the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, March 7, 2020. Saudi Arabia emptied Islam's holiest site for what they say sterilization over fears of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)

A firefighter disinfects the shrine of Saint Saleh to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in northern Tehran, Iran, Friday, March, 6, 2020.... A firefighter disinfects the shrine of Saint Saleh to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in northern Tehran, Iran, Friday, March, 6, 2020. A Health Ministry spokesman warned authorities could use unspecified "force" to halt travel between major cities. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

Passengers wear masks to help protect against coronavirus, at the Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, March 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Ariel Sch... Passengers wear masks to help protect against coronavirus, at the Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, March 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

A relatively few number of Muslims pray around the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Thur... A relatively few number of Muslims pray around the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Thursday, March 5, 2020. Saudi Arabia's Deputy Health Minister Abdel-Fattah Mashat was quoted on the state-linked news site Al-Yaum saying that groups of visitors to Mecca from inside the country would now also be barred from performing the pilgrimage, known as the umrah. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)

People attend a funeral of a Syrian Democratic Forces fighter who was killed in a battle with remnants of the Islamic State group in eastern Syria, in... People attend a funeral of a Syrian Democratic Forces fighter who was killed in a battle with remnants of the Islamic State group in eastern Syria, in the town of Qamishli, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Baderkhan Ahmad)

Yazan, 1, has his oxygen mask removed after his heart surgery at the Tajoura National Heart Center in Tripoli, Libya, on Feb. 27, 2020. Yazan's perilo... Yazan, 1, has his oxygen mask removed after his heart surgery at the Tajoura National Heart Center in Tripoli, Libya, on Feb. 27, 2020. Yazan's perilous trek from his small desert hometown culminated in a five-hour surgery. He is one of 1,000 children treated by Dr. William Novick's group since it first came to Libya after the 2011 uprising. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between March 5-11, 2020.

This week's selection includes heart surgery in Libya, response to the coronavirus across the region, heartbreak in Syria and Purim celebrations in Israel.

The gallery was curated by AP Middle East Deputy News Director for Photography and Storytelling Dusan Vranic and photographer Maya Alleruzzo.

