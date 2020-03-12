  1. Home
AP Week in Pictures, Middle East

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/03/12 22:17
Yazan, 1, has his oxygen mask removed after his heart surgery at the Tajoura National Heart Center in Tripoli, Libya, on Feb. 27, 2020. Yazan's perilo...
People attend a funeral of a Syrian Democratic Forces fighter who was killed in a battle with remnants of the Islamic State group in eastern Syria, in...
A relatively few number of Muslims pray around the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Thur...
Passengers wear masks to help protect against coronavirus, at the Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, March 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Ariel Sch...
A firefighter disinfects the shrine of Saint Saleh to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in northern Tehran, Iran, Friday, March, 6, 2020....
Workers disinfect the ground around the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, March...
Jewish ultra-Orthodox girls wear face masks during celebrations of the Jewish festival of Purim in Bnei Brak, Israel, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. The Jew...
An Emirati trader passes under the stocks display screen at the Dubai Financial Market in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on March 8, 2020. The United Ara...
Yazan, 1, cries as he is prepared for heart surgery at the Tajoura National Heart Center in Tripoli, Libya. Libya has only one heart surgeon who can't...
Jewish Ultra-Orthodox men and children, some wearing costumes, read the Book of Esther, which tells the story of the Jewish festival of Purim, at a sy...
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, center, opens his coat after a few rockets are fired during his speech after being sworn, at his inauguration ceremony ...
People crowd supermarket as they stock up on provisions in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Health Ministry officials say there are more co...

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between March 5-11, 2020.

This week's selection includes heart surgery in Libya, response to the coronavirus across the region, heartbreak in Syria and Purim celebrations in Israel.

The gallery was curated by AP Middle East Deputy News Director for Photography and Storytelling Dusan Vranic and photographer Maya Alleruzzo.

