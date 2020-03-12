  1. Home
AHL Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/03/12 22:09

All Times EDT

AHL Eastern Conference AHL Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 62 38 18 3 3 82 197 154
Hershey 62 37 18 3 4 81 187 157
Charlotte 61 34 22 5 0 73 202 172
Hartford 62 31 20 6 5 73 171 173
WB/Scranton 63 29 26 3 5 66 164 193
Springfield 61 31 27 3 0 65 190 186
Lehigh Valley 62 24 28 3 7 58 161 186
Bridgeport 63 23 33 5 2 53 152 206
AHL North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Belleville 63 38 20 4 1 81 234 197
Rochester 62 33 20 4 5 75 181 173
Utica 61 34 22 3 2 73 210 186
Binghamton 62 34 24 4 0 72 189 182
Syracuse 62 30 23 4 5 69 202 210
Laval 62 30 24 5 3 68 183 182
Toronto 62 29 28 3 2 63 206 213
Cleveland 62 24 31 5 2 55 159 192
AHL Western Conference AHL Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 63 41 14 5 3 90 211 141
Iowa 63 37 18 4 4 82 194 171
Grand Rapids 63 29 27 3 4 65 177 193
Texas 63 28 28 3 4 63 172 192
Chicago 61 27 26 5 3 62 155 175
Rockford 63 29 30 2 2 62 156 187
San Antonio 61 24 25 7 5 60 161 184
Manitoba 61 27 33 1 0 55 160 190
AHL Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tucson 58 36 19 1 2 75 198 163
Colorado 56 34 18 3 1 72 188 162
Stockton 55 30 17 4 4 68 194 170
San Diego 57 30 19 6 2 68 185 164
Ontario 57 29 22 5 1 64 166 198
Bakersfield 56 21 27 5 3 50 162 202
San Jose 55 21 27 5 2 49 179 192

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Milwaukee 6, San Antonio 1

Bridgeport 4, Toronto 1

Charlotte 3, Cleveland 2

Grand Rapids 4, Iowa 1

Laval 3, Belleville 0

Providence 3, Hartford 1

Syracuse 3, Utica 1

Binghamton 5, Rochester 2

WB/Scranton 2, Lehigh Valley 1

Colorado 3, Texas 1

San Diego 4, Tucson 2

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Bakersfield at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Binghamton at Laval, 3 p.m.

Providence at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Bakersfield at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Stockton, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Texas at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Providence at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Rochester at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Manitoba at Chicago, 4 p.m.

San Antonio at Iowa, 4 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Texas at Tucson, 6:05 p.m.

Colorado at Stockton, 8 p.m.