All Times EDT

AHL Eastern Conference

AHL Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 62 38 18 3 3 82 197 154 Hershey 62 37 18 3 4 81 187 157 Charlotte 61 34 22 5 0 73 202 172 Hartford 62 31 20 6 5 73 171 173 WB/Scranton 63 29 26 3 5 66 164 193 Springfield 61 31 27 3 0 65 190 186 Lehigh Valley 62 24 28 3 7 58 161 186 Bridgeport 63 23 33 5 2 53 152 206

AHL North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Belleville 63 38 20 4 1 81 234 197 Rochester 62 33 20 4 5 75 181 173 Utica 61 34 22 3 2 73 210 186 Binghamton 62 34 24 4 0 72 189 182 Syracuse 62 30 23 4 5 69 202 210 Laval 62 30 24 5 3 68 183 182 Toronto 62 29 28 3 2 63 206 213 Cleveland 62 24 31 5 2 55 159 192

AHL Western Conference

AHL Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 63 41 14 5 3 90 211 141 Iowa 63 37 18 4 4 82 194 171 Grand Rapids 63 29 27 3 4 65 177 193 Texas 63 28 28 3 4 63 172 192 Chicago 61 27 26 5 3 62 155 175 Rockford 63 29 30 2 2 62 156 187 San Antonio 61 24 25 7 5 60 161 184 Manitoba 61 27 33 1 0 55 160 190

AHL Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tucson 58 36 19 1 2 75 198 163 Colorado 56 34 18 3 1 72 188 162 Stockton 55 30 17 4 4 68 194 170 San Diego 57 30 19 6 2 68 185 164 Ontario 57 29 22 5 1 64 166 198 Bakersfield 56 21 27 5 3 50 162 202 San Jose 55 21 27 5 2 49 179 192

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Milwaukee 6, San Antonio 1

Bridgeport 4, Toronto 1

Charlotte 3, Cleveland 2

Grand Rapids 4, Iowa 1

Laval 3, Belleville 0

Providence 3, Hartford 1

Syracuse 3, Utica 1

Binghamton 5, Rochester 2

WB/Scranton 2, Lehigh Valley 1

Colorado 3, Texas 1

San Diego 4, Tucson 2

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Bakersfield at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Binghamton at Laval, 3 p.m.

Providence at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Bakersfield at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Stockton, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Texas at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Providence at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Rochester at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Manitoba at Chicago, 4 p.m.

San Antonio at Iowa, 4 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Texas at Tucson, 6:05 p.m.

Colorado at Stockton, 8 p.m.