NHL Conference Glance

All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|a-Boston
|70
|44
|14
|12
|100
|227
|174
|a-Tampa Bay
|70
|43
|21
|6
|92
|245
|195
|m-Washington
|69
|41
|20
|8
|90
|240
|215
|m-Philadelphia
|69
|41
|21
|7
|89
|232
|196
|m-Pittsburgh
|69
|40
|23
|6
|86
|224
|196
|Carolina
|68
|38
|25
|5
|81
|222
|193
|a-Toronto
|70
|36
|25
|9
|81
|238
|227
|Columbus
|70
|33
|22
|15
|81
|180
|187
|N.Y. Islanders
|68
|35
|23
|10
|80
|192
|193
|N.Y. Rangers
|70
|37
|28
|5
|79
|234
|222
|Florida
|69
|35
|26
|8
|78
|231
|228
|Montreal
|71
|31
|31
|9
|71
|212
|221
|Buffalo
|69
|30
|31
|8
|68
|195
|217
|New Jersey
|69
|28
|29
|12
|68
|189
|230
|Ottawa
|71
|25
|34
|12
|62
|191
|243
|Detroit
|71
|17
|49
|5
|39
|145
|267
|c-St. Louis
|71
|42
|19
|10
|94
|225
|193
|c-Colorado
|70
|42
|20
|8
|92
|237
|191
|p-Vegas
|71
|39
|24
|8
|86
|227
|211
|p-Edmonton
|71
|37
|25
|9
|83
|225
|217
|c-Dallas
|69
|37
|24
|8
|82
|180
|177
|Winnipeg
|71
|37
|28
|6
|80
|216
|203
|p-Calgary
|70
|36
|27
|7
|79
|210
|215
|Nashville
|69
|35
|26
|8
|78
|215
|217
|Vancouver
|69
|36
|27
|6
|78
|228
|217
|Minnesota
|69
|35
|27
|7
|77
|220
|220
|Arizona
|70
|33
|29
|8
|74
|195
|187
|Chicago
|70
|32
|30
|8
|72
|212
|218
|Anaheim
|71
|29
|33
|9
|67
|187
|226
|Los Angeles
|70
|29
|35
|6
|64
|178
|212
|San Jose
|70
|29
|36
|5
|63
|182
|226
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division
Chicago 6, San Jose 2
Winnipeg 4, Edmonton 2
St. Louis 4, Anaheim 2
Colorado 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT
Los Angeles 3, Ottawa 2
Buffalo at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Carolina at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Florida at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.
Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Ottawa at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Anaheim at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Columbus, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Florida, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Arizona, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Dallas, 9 p.m.
Winnipeg at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Edmonton at Philadelphia, 1:30 p.m.
Ottawa at St. Louis, 3 p.m.
Vegas at Colorado, 3 p.m.
Montreal at Anaheim, 4 p.m.
Carolina at Buffalo, 5 p.m.
New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Vancouver, 8 p.m.