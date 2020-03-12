CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Sale tighthead prop WillGriff John will debut for a Wales side on a three-match losing run against Scotland in Six Nations rugby on Saturday at Cardiff.

The English-born, 130-kilogram John has appeared in every Premiership game for Sale this season. He's in for Dillon Lewis, who was injured last weekend in the home loss to France but declared fit during the week.

Wyn Jones was back on the loosehead side after he missed the France game because of a hip problem.

Lewis and Rob Evans, the starting props against France, dropped out of the matchday 23.

Lock Cory Hill will make his first start since February 2019 after Jake Ball was ruled out by a shoulder injury, and scrumhalf Rhys Webb -- the only change in the backline -- will start for the first time since November 2017. Gareth Davies was his backup, and Tomos Williams was out.

Captain Alun Wyn Jones will equal Richie McCaw's world record for test caps with his 148th appearance. This will be his 139th for Wales, beside nine for the British and Irish Lions.

“Alun Wyn is one of the most iconic figures in the game, he is our leader, and I’m delighted for him as he continues to set the bar across the game,” coach Wayne Pivac said on Thursday.

Wales: Leigh Halfpenny, George North, Nick Tompkins, Hadleigh Parkes, Liam Williams, Dan Biggar, Rhys Webb; Josh Navidi, Justin Tipuric, Ross Moriarty, Alun Wyn Jones (captain), Cory Hill, WillGriff John, Ken Owens, Wyn Jones. Reserves: Ryan Elias, Rhys Carre, Leon Brown, Will Rowlands, Taulupe Faletau, Gareth Davies, Jarrod Evans, Johnny McNicholl.

