Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, March 12, 2020

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;27;A shower or two;32;26;SW;18;81%;81%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;28;19;High clouds;30;21;NE;9;41%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Cloudy;22;14;Windy;17;12;E;37;76%;83%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Turning cloudy, warm;25;15;Hazy sun;21;12;W;14;61%;24%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Windy;10;6;Spotty showers;9;2;E;29;75%;69%;3

Anchorage, United States;Sunny and very cold;-8;-15;Partly sunny, cold;-5;-14;ENE;5;78%;7%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine and warm;24;10;Warm with hazy sun;23;10;NW;10;32%;0%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Plenty of sun;3;-13;Partly sunny, colder;-3;-9;SSW;14;88%;1%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Very hot;39;26;Mostly sunny and hot;37;26;NE;15;39%;26%;10

Athens, Greece;Sunny and pleasant;19;11;Mostly sunny, warm;22;10;NNE;13;51%;0%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Sunshine, pleasant;22;15;Sunshine and nice;23;16;E;12;51%;33%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Cloudy and very warm;29;19;Cloudy and warm;30;18;SE;31;22%;27%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. t-storm;36;23;Mostly cloudy;33;24;ESE;11;68%;10%;12

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny;32;19;Partly sunny;33;17;ESE;11;40%;1%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;Sunshine and warm;36;28;Mostly cloudy, warm;36;28;S;15;56%;5%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Sun and clouds;16;11;Partly sunny;17;11;WSW;14;75%;44%;4

Beijing, China;Clouds and sun, mild;14;-2;Sunny and chilly;10;-2;W;15;22%;0%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunshine and warmer;24;6;Showers around;20;5;WNW;13;64%;61%;4

Berlin, Germany;Cooler;13;4;Cooler with a shower;8;0;WNW;28;61%;58%;3

Bogota, Colombia;A shower;20;12;A shower;19;11;SSE;7;80%;92%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;28;22;A shower or t-storm;28;20;E;16;70%;73%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;20;9;Spotty showers;13;3;WNW;22;51%;65%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;11;5;A passing shower;9;3;SW;18;61%;66%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and warmer;20;7;Partly sunny, warm;22;8;WNW;10;64%;10%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, warm;20;9;Spotty showers;12;3;WNW;15;59%;63%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Humid and warmer;29;24;Partly sunny;34;25;NNE;12;64%;45%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;A p.m. t-storm;27;21;A t-storm or two;27;21;N;11;53%;81%;6

Busan, South Korea;Abundant sunshine;15;4;Mostly cloudy;16;2;N;10;58%;27%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Rain and a t-storm;21;14;Morning showers;19;15;NNW;16;72%;80%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;21;15;Decreasing clouds;23;16;NNW;17;72%;3%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;28;19;Sun and some clouds;28;18;NE;5;66%;40%;12

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;32;25;Hazy sunshine;34;24;SE;14;62%;1%;11

Chicago, United States;Spotty p.m. showers;14;1;Partly sunny, cooler;9;1;WNW;24;42%;7%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Clouds and sunshine;33;26;Partly sunny;32;25;SSE;11;64%;35%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Windy;7;3;Spotty showers;7;-3;NNW;15;72%;61%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Becoming cloudy;29;21;Breezy with hazy sun;29;22;N;26;59%;0%;10

Dallas, United States;Showers and t-storms;29;16;Showers and t-storms;20;17;ESE;15;74%;82%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Overcast;31;25;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;NE;16;74%;71%;12

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;27;15;Hazy sun;26;13;NNE;11;55%;10%;7

Denver, United States;Cooler but pleasant;13;-1;Rain to snow;7;-1;E;19;83%;90%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;33;22;Hazy and very warm;35;23;SSE;9;42%;3%;8

Dili, East Timor;A downpour;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;22;SSE;8;75%;69%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;9;3;Spotty showers;9;5;SSE;14;82%;83%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Rather cloudy;11;2;Partly sunny;17;4;NE;11;36%;1%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun, warm;22;16;Some sun;21;15;NNE;20;73%;27%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Warmer with clearing;28;24;Decreasing clouds;30;20;NE;8;75%;71%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;27;16;Clouds and sun, nice;27;15;NE;11;58%;32%;12

Havana, Cuba;A shower in the p.m.;28;20;Sunshine and nice;29;21;ENE;18;60%;6%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;5;-1;Spotty showers;4;-7;NW;23;77%;65%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny, nice;36;26;Partly sunny, warm;37;26;SE;15;49%;8%;6

Hong Kong, China;Mostly cloudy, humid;26;20;Decreasing clouds;26;18;WSW;9;80%;75%;3

Honolulu, United States;A touch of rain;28;20;Showers around;27;20;NE;3;68%;79%;4

Hyderabad, India;A shower or two;33;21;Hazy sun;34;20;SE;10;49%;11%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly cloudy;21;11;An afternoon shower;19;10;NE;15;74%;55%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and mild;15;7;Sunny and mild;16;5;NE;15;73%;1%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Showers and t-storms;29;24;Overcast, a t-storm;32;24;NE;12;72%;66%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, breezy;35;26;Cooler;28;22;N;21;57%;46%;3

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;26;15;A t-storm in spots;26;15;SSW;9;68%;77%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cloudy and chilly;9;1;Not as cool;15;1;WNW;8;37%;1%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and windy;28;15;Hazy sunshine;30;16;NW;8;19%;0%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;25;11;Mostly cloudy;24;12;ENE;9;45%;66%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny and hot;40;20;Cooler with hazy sun;31;18;NNW;25;17%;0%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;14;7;Spotty showers;11;3;W;20;49%;66%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers around;29;22;Some sun, a shower;30;22;N;10;64%;81%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A thick cloud cover;33;24;Some brightening;34;24;SE;9;64%;72%;7

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;33;22;Hazy sun;34;22;SW;8;58%;23%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;34;26;Rather cloudy;35;25;N;6;63%;51%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly cloudy;16;3;Becoming cloudy;17;4;NE;14;53%;44%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;A shower in the p.m.;33;26;A t-storm around;33;27;SW;11;73%;53%;6

Lima, Peru;Nice with sunshine;27;22;High clouds;27;22;SSE;13;71%;43%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;22;11;Partly sunny;19;12;N;15;68%;13%;4

London, United Kingdom;Increasingly windy;9;5;Spotty showers;10;6;S;13;63%;82%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Showers and t-storms;20;14;Morning rain;17;13;S;11;85%;85%;1

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;32;25;Sun and clouds, nice;32;26;SSW;10;71%;44%;12

Madrid, Spain;Warm with some sun;26;12;A p.m. t-shower;23;10;E;9;48%;58%;5

Male, Maldives;Nice with some sun;32;28;A few showers;33;28;NE;17;64%;89%;12

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;33;26;Partly sunny, warm;35;25;ENE;8;69%;81%;13

Manila, Philippines;Sunshine, pleasant;33;24;Plenty of sunshine;35;23;E;13;52%;2%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Windy this morning;29;19;Showers and t-storms;27;11;S;29;60%;86%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;28;13;Partly sunny;28;13;N;8;29%;8%;11

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;27;21;Partly sunny;28;23;NE;16;62%;9%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Periods of rain;10;1;Mostly cloudy;5;1;WSW;24;50%;70%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;32;27;Partly sunny;31;27;E;25;67%;44%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;27;20;Partly sunny, humid;31;23;NNE;14;65%;17%;5

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;4;1;Periods of rain;8;-1;WSW;24;70%;70%;3

Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy, mild;8;3;A morning shower;7;2;WSW;32;56%;50%;1

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;28;23;Hazy sunshine;30;22;NNW;20;40%;0%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;26;15;Clouds and sun;27;16;ENE;19;57%;44%;12

New York, United States;Rather cloudy;10;8;Rain in the morning;19;4;NW;30;63%;71%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;A thick cloud cover;22;14;Heavy showers;16;13;NE;18;85%;83%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Low clouds;0;-9;Plenty of sun;0;-7;S;17;84%;0%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Brilliant sunshine;15;3;Decreasing clouds;17;7;NW;10;60%;67%;3

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sun;5;-2;Partly sunny;3;-8;NNE;13;44%;25%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;5;0;Morning showers;8;-1;WSW;33;72%;98%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clouds and sun, nice;31;26;Nice with some sun;30;27;ENE;14;74%;70%;10

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;34;23;Partly sunny;35;23;NNW;16;53%;4%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;32;22;A p.m. shower or two;32;24;ENE;14;64%;63%;10

Paris, France;Sun and clouds;12;5;Partly sunny;12;3;E;13;49%;29%;3

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;30;18;Becoming cloudy;31;22;E;20;48%;68%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny, warm;38;26;Warm with some sun;37;25;S;10;46%;8%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Cloudy and windy;33;25;Cloudy with showers;32;24;N;30;80%;98%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Spotty showers;29;20;A shower;31;21;SE;9;56%;80%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Windy;14;4;Cooler;9;1;W;31;47%;56%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Increasing clouds;12;-1;Cooler with clearing;5;-8;NW;15;28%;0%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Showers, some heavy;22;14;Downpours;21;11;N;15;71%;92%;13

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny, nice;22;12;Clearing;21;11;W;12;79%;8%;2

Recife, Brazil;Showery;31;26;Some brightening;32;25;ESE;14;59%;87%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;A bit of p.m. snow;1;-3;Cloudy and chilly;0;-5;N;13;85%;19%;0

Riga, Latvia;Times of rain;9;3;Spotty showers;6;-3;N;23;78%;90%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;28;22;Sunshine, pleasant;29;23;E;10;72%;15%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny intervals;28;15;Hazy and breezy;31;18;SSE;21;10%;1%;5

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;20;8;Nice with some sun;19;9;SW;10;63%;34%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;6;2;Showers of rain/snow;4;-6;WNW;23;71%;73%;1

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;19;10;Sunshine;17;10;WSW;20;69%;30%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;28;17;Some sun, a shower;29;17;ENE;15;59%;80%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;29;22;Brief showers;28;23;NE;17;75%;83%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;27;18;Partly sunny;26;18;NNW;9;76%;44%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;29;8;Hazy sun;28;10;ESE;7;24%;4%;12

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;30;14;Sunny and pleasant;29;14;SW;9;44%;2%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Spotty showers;28;20;A shower;29;20;NNE;7;77%;80%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun;19;10;Partial sunshine;19;8;N;10;70%;24%;5

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;10;3;Occasional rain;5;1;E;9;82%;83%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny, not as cool;13;3;Considerable clouds;8;-3;NW;10;35%;0%;2

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;16;10;Rain and drizzle;14;7;N;15;83%;71%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Clouds and sun, warm;34;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;27;NNE;12;67%;56%;12

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mild with sunshine;19;4;Mostly sunny, warm;20;6;WNW;9;56%;27%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;29;24;A shower or two;30;23;ENE;15;68%;76%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;6;1;Mostly cloudy;4;-4;NNW;14;47%;10%;1

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny, nice;25;16;Partly sunny;25;18;N;18;61%;4%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Showers around;24;18;Humid with rain;24;16;NE;11;81%;90%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Spotty showers;7;1;Spotty showers;3;-4;NNW;28;76%;63%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny;16;6;Nice with some sun;18;7;ENE;8;37%;1%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Increasing clouds;24;10;Mostly cloudy, warm;20;8;ENE;16;46%;44%;3

Tehran, Iran;Hazy sun and warm;23;11;Increasing clouds;22;12;NE;11;17%;25%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;A shower;27;15;Showers and t-storms;19;14;SW;19;68%;88%;2

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and warm;22;11;Mostly sunny, warm;25;11;NNE;8;31%;7%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;13;8;Rather cloudy;18;8;NNW;18;56%;40%;3

Toronto, Canada;Sun and clouds;7;4;Mostly cloudy, windy;7;-1;W;38;63%;6%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;17;10;Mostly cloudy;20;13;SSE;8;56%;0%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine and warmer;22;12;Hazy and very warm;28;12;NW;9;47%;0%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;-6;-22;Hazy sun;-4;-18;WNW;11;64%;18%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;7;1;A touch of rain;9;-3;ENE;10;40%;61%;1

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;21;8;Cooler;13;4;WNW;24;47%;26%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and hot;34;22;Unseasonably hot;39;22;WSW;7;46%;0%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Breezy with rain;9;1;Mostly cloudy;5;-3;SW;22;56%;70%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Spotty showers;16;2;Cooler;9;1;W;24;61%;82%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;17;12;Abundant sunshine;20;14;ENE;10;64%;5%;6

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and very warm;37;19;Mostly sunny;37;20;WSW;9;52%;0%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouding up, warm;20;7;Cloudy and warm;19;8;ESE;4;38%;70%;2

