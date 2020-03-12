TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — To minimize the impact of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) on Taiwan's economy, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) announced Thursday (March 12) that all registered taxi vehicles in the country will receive monthly subsidies of NT$4,000 (US$133) for gas, starting April 1.

The MOTC pointed out that the subsidies will be distributed based on the number of vehicles and that the new scheme will run for six months until the end of 2020. It added that the owners or drivers of the taxis can apply for the government grant at any gas stations owned by the CPC Corporation and the Formosa Oil company.

According to the Liberty Times, the MOTC met with representatives from the Taiwanese taxi companies on Feb. 15 to discuss potential plans that can help compensate drivers who are affected by the outbreak. The ministry said that there are approximately 92,000 registered taxis in Taiwan and the government will appropriate nearly NT$1.1 billion (US$36.5 million) from the special NT$60 billion (US$2 billion) budget recently proposed by the Cabinet.

Regarding the few electric taxis in Taiwan, the MOTC stressed that the original factories of the vehicles will provide recharging service for free and that the government will issue financial aid in the future if necessary. It expressed gratitude to all the taxi drivers in Taiwan for their understanding during this difficult period as well as citizens who work in other fields.