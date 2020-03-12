FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 1, 2019 file photo, Qatar's Almoez Ali celebrates after scoring during the AFC Asian Cup final match between Japan and Qat... FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 1, 2019 file photo, Qatar's Almoez Ali celebrates after scoring during the AFC Asian Cup final match between Japan and Qatar in Zayed Sport City in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. A legal challenge by the United Arab Emirates soccer federation that threatens Qatar’s 2019 Asian Cup title will be heard at sport’s highest court. The Court of Arbitration for Sport said Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 it will hear the UAE's appeal on March 12 in a case that alleges Qatar fielded two ineligible players at the tournament. The UAE alleges Qatar’s star forward Almoez Ali and defender Bassam Al-Rawi were not born there and did not meet FIFA nationality requirements to represent the country. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019 file photo, Qatar's defender Salem Al Hajri, lies on the pitch after shoes and bottles where thrown in by United... FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019 file photo, Qatar's defender Salem Al Hajri, lies on the pitch after shoes and bottles where thrown in by United Arab Emirates fans during their AFC Asian Cup semifinal soccer match at Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. A legal challenge by the United Arab Emirates soccer federation that threatens Qatar’s 2019 Asian Cup title will be heard at sport’s highest court. The Court of Arbitration for Sport said Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 it will hear the UAE's appeal on March 12 in a case that alleges Qatar fielded two ineligible players at the tournament. The Asian Cup was hosted by the UAE during an ongoing diplomatic rift with neighboring Qatar, which will stage the next World Cup in 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, file)

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — An appeal by United Arab Emirates soccer officials that could strip Qatar of its 2019 Asian Cup title was being heard at sport’s highest court on Thursday.

A Court of Arbitration for Sport judging panel is weighing the UAE soccer federation’s claim that 2022 World Cup host Qatar fielded two ineligible players to achieve its biggest soccer success.

The appeal seeks to overturn Asian Football Confederation rulings that cleared Qatar of wrongdoing at the tournament hosted by the UAE during ongoing diplomatic tensions between the Middle East neighbors.

A verdict by three CAS judges is likely to take at least several weeks.

Lawyers arriving at court for the day-long hearing declined to comment.

The UAE has alleged Qatar star forward Almoez Ali and defender Bassam Al-Rawi were not born there and did not meet FIFA nationality requirements to represent the country.

The UAE filed a complaint with the AFC after losing to Qatar 4-0 in the Asian Cup semifinals in Abu Dhabi in January last year.

When an ineligible player case is proven, AFC rules say a team must forfeit the game.

The Asian governing body’s first disciplinary ruling cleared Qatar hours before beating Japan 3-1 in the final. An AFC appeal panel confirmed the initial verdict.

FIFA statutes say players can acquire a nationality if they have “lived continuously for at least five years after reaching the age of 18 on the territory of the relevant association.”

Both Ali, who turned 23 since the Asian Cup ended, and Al-Rawi, who is now aged 22, seemed not to meet the five-year residency rule.

However, both reportedly claimed their mothers were born in Qatar. That would meet FIFA’s national eligibility standard if a parent or grandparent is born on a territory.

Ali scored against the UAE, and again in the final, for a tournament-leading nine goals. Al-Rawi was suspended for the semifinal but returned to play against Japan.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports