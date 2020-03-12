TAIPEI, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sercomm (TWSE: 5388), a leading manufacturer and supplier of telecom equipment, today announced that the OC3505, Sercomm's LTE Cat 15/13 CBRS Outdoor CPE, has been awarded OnGo™ and FCC Part 96 certification. Sercomm's Genesis OC3505 joins the Sercomm P208 CBRS small cell with its OnGo™ certification. In addition to these two CBSDs, Sercomm offers the FCC Part 96 approved UE Adventure Wingle CBRS+WiFi USB dongle.

"Sercomm is excited to expand our CBRS portfolio and continue to drive the tremendous growth of this ecosystem. The Genesis OC3505 gives operators a reliable, high-performance LTE fixed wireless CPE to offer rural customers across the US with broadband connectivity on CBRS spectrum," said Derek Elder, President of Sercomm Technology, the US subsidiary of Sercomm.

Sercomm has been committed to building products for the CBRS ecosystem and participated in multiple operator trials with the Genesis OC3505. With over a decade of TD-LTE expertise and experience, Sercomm's full range of enterprise and residential CBRS products provide solutions for Fixed Wireless Access, Mobile Network Densification, and Private LTE.

"Sercomm is an active partner in the fast-growing OnGo community," said Alan Ewing, Executive Director at the CBRS Alliance. "We're excited to see a broad mix of devices come to market to further fuel the excitement around OnGo deployments in the CBRS band. The broad array of hardware solutions is part of the effort to deliver against 4G and 5G use cases."

Those interested in learning more about Sercomm's CBRS solutions are invited to Email: us_sales@sercomm.com or visit www.sercomm.com.

About Sercomm Corporation

Sercomm Corporation (TWSE: 5388) is a worldwide leading manufacturer of telecom and broadband equipment. Founded in 1992, Sercomm has focused on developing embedded solutions to make networking simple and affordable. With its fully integrated engineering capability and its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, Sercomm offers comprehensive telecom broadband solutions such as small cells, residential/enterprise gateways, and IoT products and is now a global leader in the industry. Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, Sercomm's global operation network covers markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. Its customer base includes the world's top service providers, networking OEM, and system integrators. For more information, please visit www.sercomm.com.

About OnGo™

OnGo™ is uncompromised connectivity. An innovative approach to maximizing mobile broadband, OnGo is a technology that puts the power of wireless networks into the hands of those that rely on them to empower and expand business opportunities. OnGo presents nearly limitless options for enhanced customizability and allows users to tailor networks to a specific set of needs, such as Private LTE, neutral host and Industrial IoT applications. OnGo Certified is a recognized seal of approval that indicates a product's ability to meet a high set of quality, interoperability and security standards when tested by an independent OnGo Certification Authorized Test Laboratory. Both the OnGo brand and the OnGo Certification Program are managed and maintained by the CBRS Alliance. Learn more about the expanded business opportunities OnGo is enabling on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About CBRS Alliance

The CBRS Alliance believes that LTE-based solutions in the 3.5 GHz band, utilizing shared spectrum, can enable both in-building and outdoor coverage and capacity expansion at massive scale. In order to maximize the full potential of spectrum sharing, the CBRS Alliance enables a robust ecosystem through the management of the OnGo brand and the OnGo Certification Program. For more information, please visit www.cbrsalliance.org and learn more about the expanded business opportunities OnGo is enabling.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sercomm-announces-ongotm-and-fcc-part-96-certification-for-its-lte-cat-1513-cbrs-outdoor-cpe-301021376.html