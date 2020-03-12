TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The United States might put Taiwan on its watchlist for currency manipulators next month under current conditions, Central Bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) told lawmakers Thursday (March 12).

Last January, Taiwan did not appear on that list, though Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Germany and Italy did, CNA reported. Washington also ended its description of China as a currency manipulator and put it on the watchlist as well.

However, when a new list is published in April, Taiwan could well feature on it because of three conditions set by the U.S., according to Yang. A trade surplus of at least US$20 billion (NT$602 billion) with the U.S. and a current account surplus higher than 3 percent of Gross Domestic Product were the two conditions already met by Taiwan, he said.

The third criterium was persistent intervention in the currency markets, but Yang estimated that fulfilling two conditions might already be sufficient reason for the Trump Administration to put Taiwan on the list. The central banker said the relevant authorities were well aware of the likelihood of such a move and were preparing a response, CNA reported.

