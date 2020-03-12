TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A father of a young man suffering from heart disease on Wednesday (March 11) pleaded with Taiwanese motorists to give way for an ambulance as his son needs urgent treatment.

Unlike in many Western countries where drivers normally pull to the side of the road at the sight and sound of an ambulance, many Taiwanese drivers tend to ignore the muted sirens of such emergency vehicles. On his Facebook page on Wednesday, the father of a teenager suffering from heart disease posted a message pleading with the public to make way for an ambulance.

In his post, the man, surnamed Liao (廖), wrote that his son would be transported by ambulance from the Yunlin Branch of the National Taiwan University Hospital at 9 a.m. on Thursday (March 12) via National freeway 1 to Taipei Veterans General Hospital. Because his son is in critical condition, Liao said he hoped that motorists on that section of the highway would make way for the ambulance so that he can safely arrive at the hospital as soon as possible.

Liao told ETtoday that his son is 16 years old and is in his first year of high school. He said that his son has congenital heart disease and has undergone "countless operations" since childhood.



Liao's Facebook post pleading with drivers to yield to ambulance. (Facebook screenshot)

He said that his son's condition had stabilized in recent years and he regularly had checkups at the Yunlin branch of National Taiwan University Hospital in Huwei Township. However, on Monday (March 9), his son began feeling chest pains and was admitted to the Yunlin branch for treatment.

Liao said that his son's condition began to deteriorate and he coughed up blood for three days. He said that doctors informed him that his son had to be transferred to Taipei Veterans General Hospital on Thursday morning for emergency treatment.

The concerned parent told the news site that he had contacted national highway police about the ambulance's journey. He said that police had promised to pay extra attention to the flow of traffic along the highway during the time that the ambulance should be transiting through.

Liao said that if they spot the ambulance becoming caught in a traffic jam, motorists can call the police and they will dispatch officers to open a lane for the vehicle to pass through.

Later that morning, Liao announced on Facebook that his son had successfully arrived at the hospital in Taipei at 11:20 a.m. and is currently undergoing treatment, reported TVBS News. He wrote that in response to the outpouring of support for his son, he wrote: "My family is deeply moved and grateful. This incident has come to an end. I apologize for disturbing you. I also hope that in the future, when others have an emergency situation such as ours, everyone can show kindness to those in need."



Liao's latest Facebook post in which he thanked the public. (Facebook screenshot)