TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Vice President William Lai (賴清德) should be listed as warmongers and war criminals because they are exploiting the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic to further the cause of Taiwan Independence, according to retired Chinese Rear Admiral Luo Yuan (羅援).

The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said his statement was not worth commenting on, but an opinion poll by a legislator found most netizens thought the government should have given a stronger reaction to the hardline Chinese officer’s threats.

Luo, who is known for frequent incendiary remarks, accused Taiwan’s leaders of “kicking China when it was down” suffering under the coronavirus, cable station SETN reported. Tsai, Lai and Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) should all be condemned for inciting conflict between Taiwan and China, according to the retired military leader.

The MAC said it did not deem statements by irrational Chinese media and individuals calling for a military solution to issues as worthy of comment.

Taiwan Statebuilding Party lawmaker Chen Po-wei (陳柏惟) launched an opinion poll on his Facebook page to rate the MAC’s response to Luo’s statement. Within an hour, more than 400 respondents left comments describing the government body as too soft and unable to quell the spate of bellicose talk from China.

