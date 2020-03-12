TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday afternoon (March 12) announced that the country's 49th confirmed case of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) was a woman who just returned from a trip to Ireland and Belgium.

During a press conference on Thursday, Health and Welfare Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said that a woman in her 40s from northern Taiwan on Feb. 21 flew from Taiwan to the UK, where she transferred flights to begin a trip to Ireland. On March 4 she then took a plane to Belgium, where stayed three days.

On March 7, she took a flight to Turkey and returned to Taiwan on March 8. When she first arrived in Taiwan, she was not presenting any symptoms.

However, when she returned home she began to experience a headache and sore throat. On March 10, she checked into a hospital, where doctors tested her for the disease, yielding a positive result on Thursday and making her the country's 49th confirmed case of the disease.

Including the latest case, Taiwan has seen 26 people who contracted the disease locally, while 23 are believed to have been infected abroad, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Among the confirmed cases, one has died and 20 have been released from isolation.

The rest of the patients are in stable condition and are being kept in hospital isolation wards. The CECC pointed out that doctors completed their examinations of all of the 361 Taiwanese nationals who were evacuated from Wuhan on March 10 and 11.

Currently, none of the passengers have complained of any discomforts or symptoms, but they continue to be closely monitored in a centralized quarantine facility.