TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foxconn Technology founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) on Thursday (March 12) strongly criticized the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations (UN) for their delayed response to the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), which has resulted in thousands of deaths around the world.

After the WHO declared the COVID-19 outbreak to be a pandemic Wednesday (March 11), Gou said that the announcement came too late and that both the WHO and the UN have not fulfilled their responsibilities to the global community. He added that the World Trade Organization (WTO) has also contributed nothing to stop the accelerating economic impacts around the world, according to CNA.

When asked about Taiwan's exclusion from the World Health Assembly (WHA), the Foxconn billionaire pointed out that the Taiwanese government has demonstrated extraordinary ability in containing the virus and attending the forum would only be a waste of time. He emphasized that Taiwan has received recognition from many countries for its preventive work and that the global community will be more inclined to listen to Taiwan than to the WHO, reported New Talk.

Gou paid respect to the Taiwanese medical teams and praised Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) and Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) for their expertise, which he believes will serve as an advantage for developing Taiwan's medical prestige. He further encouraged the Taiwanese government to put emphasis on the country's chronic disease treatments once the epidemic is over.

Gou told the media that Foxconn has seen gradual improvements in its productivity in China and has performed better than expected. However, he worried that coronavirus fears will force the consumption rate to drop in the U.S., which accounts for 40 percent of the world's consumer power, eventually leading to a global financial crisis.