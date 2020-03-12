  1. Home
  2. Politics

Communications agency to ban mobile devices labeling Taiwan as part of China

Texts on device's packaging and manuals will also be regulated

  182
By  Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/03/12 14:19
Mobile devices. (Pixabay photo)

Mobile devices. (Pixabay photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The National Communications Commission (NCC) will ban smartphones and tablets that label Taiwan as part of China, including texts printed on the packaging and manuals.

Via a press statement issued on Thursday (Mar. 12), the NCC said that the committee had passed the amendment draft regarding the compliance approval of telecommunications terminal equipment. The NCC will not approve the sales certificates of any devices, including cellphones, smartwatches, tablets, and landline phones, as well as any packaging, manuals, or built-in software labeling Taiwan as part of China.

The NCC will ask manufacturers or distributors to correct this designation which “undermines the integrity of the country” within a certain period of time, or they will not be awarded the certificate, the statement said.

The amendment also applies to products that have been previously awarded the certificate, according to the agency. If manufacturers or distributors continue selling banned devices without a certificate, regardless of whether in a physical or online store, they will face a fine ranging from NT$30,000 (US$995) to NT$300,000.

After three of Huawei’s smartphones were discovered to have made references to the island nation as “Taiwan, China” last year, the NCC ordered Huawei’s franchise in Taiwan to recall their products and correct the designation. The smartphone dealer agreed to comply with the agency at the beginning, however they later chose not to relaunch the three models, reports said.
smartphones
NCC

RELATED ARTICLES

NCC considers regulating streaming services in Taiwan
NCC considers regulating streaming services in Taiwan
2020/01/09 17:43
Executives of 3 Taiwan TV stations named by 'Chinese spy' invited to NCC meetings
Executives of 3 Taiwan TV stations named by 'Chinese spy' invited to NCC meetings
2019/11/26 12:38
NCC looks into Chinese involvement in Taiwan media
NCC looks into Chinese involvement in Taiwan media
2019/07/18 14:08
Taiwan’s pro-China TV station fined for failing to redress flaws
Taiwan’s pro-China TV station fined for failing to redress flaws
2019/06/19 16:02
Taiwan's cable companies can no longer use semiconductors from China in TV boxes
Taiwan's cable companies can no longer use semiconductors from China in TV boxes
2019/06/10 16:36