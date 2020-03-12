TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The National Communications Commission (NCC) will ban smartphones and tablets that label Taiwan as part of China, including texts printed on the packaging and manuals.

Via a press statement issued on Thursday (Mar. 12), the NCC said that the committee had passed the amendment draft regarding the compliance approval of telecommunications terminal equipment. The NCC will not approve the sales certificates of any devices, including cellphones, smartwatches, tablets, and landline phones, as well as any packaging, manuals, or built-in software labeling Taiwan as part of China.

The NCC will ask manufacturers or distributors to correct this designation which “undermines the integrity of the country” within a certain period of time, or they will not be awarded the certificate, the statement said.

The amendment also applies to products that have been previously awarded the certificate, according to the agency. If manufacturers or distributors continue selling banned devices without a certificate, regardless of whether in a physical or online store, they will face a fine ranging from NT$30,000 (US$995) to NT$300,000.

After three of Huawei’s smartphones were discovered to have made references to the island nation as “Taiwan, China” last year, the NCC ordered Huawei’s franchise in Taiwan to recall their products and correct the designation. The smartphone dealer agreed to comply with the agency at the beginning, however they later chose not to relaunch the three models, reports said.