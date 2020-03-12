TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As of Wednesday (March 11), travelers who arrive from countries that Taiwan has designated as necessitating a quarantine will be fined up to NT$1 million if they take mass transportation during their quarantine period.

Chi Wen-Jong (祁文中), Deputy Minister of Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) at a press conference held on Tuesday (March 10), said that starting on Wednesday, passengers arriving from high-risk countries are under quarantine will be fined between NT$100,00 and NT$1 million if they take public transportation, reported CNA. Instead, if they do not have private transportation, they must take specially designated taxis for those who must begin immediate quarantines.

Travelers arriving from countries that Taiwan has designated as having a Level-3 travel alert must first undergo a 14-day "home quarantine." Currently, these countries and areas include Communist China, Hong Kong, Macau, South Korea, Italy, and Iran.

According to MOTC statistics, at present, nearly 1,000 passengers arrive in Taiwan from China, Hong Kong, Macau, South Korea, Italy, and Iran every day. Although about 400 have relatives or friends who can pick them up, 600 people require the assistance of the special taxis.

Short trips are charged by the meter, while longer trips are twice the price of a high-speed rail ticket. Passengers are required to wear a mask during the taxi ride, while drivers are supplied by the government with rubbing alcohol to disinfect their cabs before and after each journey.