  1. Home
  2. Society

Travelers to Taiwan who take mass transit during quarantine face NT$1 million fine

Travelers arriving in Taiwan from high-risk countries face NT$1 million fine if they take public transportation

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/03/12 13:19
Taoyuan Metro. 

Taoyuan Metro.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As of Wednesday (March 11), travelers who arrive from countries that Taiwan has designated as necessitating a quarantine will be fined up to NT$1 million if they take mass transportation during their quarantine period.

Chi Wen-Jong (祁文中), Deputy Minister of Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) at a press conference held on Tuesday (March 10), said that starting on Wednesday, passengers arriving from high-risk countries are under quarantine will be fined between NT$100,00 and NT$1 million if they take public transportation, reported CNA. Instead, if they do not have private transportation, they must take specially designated taxis for those who must begin immediate quarantines.

Travelers arriving from countries that Taiwan has designated as having a Level-3 travel alert must first undergo a 14-day "home quarantine." Currently, these countries and areas include Communist China, Hong Kong, Macau, South Korea, Italy, and Iran.

According to MOTC statistics, at present, nearly 1,000 passengers arrive in Taiwan from China, Hong Kong, Macau, South Korea, Italy, and Iran every day. Although about 400 have relatives or friends who can pick them up, 600 people require the assistance of the special taxis.

Short trips are charged by the meter, while longer trips are twice the price of a high-speed rail ticket. Passengers are required to wear a mask during the taxi ride, while drivers are supplied by the government with rubbing alcohol to disinfect their cabs before and after each journey.
Wuhan coronavirus
Quarantine
MRT
Taxis
taxi services
coronavirus

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan vice president slams WHO chief over coronavirus comments
Taiwan vice president slams WHO chief over coronavirus comments
2020/03/11 20:53
Taiwan passports cause confusion in India over coronavirus
Taiwan passports cause confusion in India over coronavirus
2020/03/11 20:03
Taipei fines man NT$1 million for shirking quarantine
Taipei fines man NT$1 million for shirking quarantine
2020/03/11 18:22
Taiwan Central Bank warns Wuhan coronavirus could trigger deflation
Taiwan Central Bank warns Wuhan coronavirus could trigger deflation
2020/03/11 17:51
Chinese refuse protective clothing for Taiwanese evacuees, 30 rejected
Chinese refuse protective clothing for Taiwanese evacuees, 30 rejected
2020/03/11 17:10