Anaheim Ducks goaltender Anthony Stolarz blocks a shot by St. Louis Blues center Robert Thomas during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Anahei... Anaheim Ducks goaltender Anthony Stolarz blocks a shot by St. Louis Blues center Robert Thomas during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, March 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Anaheim Ducks right wing David Backes, left, passes around St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko during the second period of an NHL hockey game in... Anaheim Ducks right wing David Backes, left, passes around St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, March 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk, right, blocks a shot by Anaheim Ducks left wing Rickard Rakell during the second period of an NHL hockey game... St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk, right, blocks a shot by Anaheim Ducks left wing Rickard Rakell during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, March 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

St. Louis Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (27) celebrates after scoring against the Anaheim Ducks during the first period of an NHL hockey game in A... St. Louis Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (27) celebrates after scoring against the Anaheim Ducks during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, March 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Alex Pietrangelo scored two goals, Jake Allen made 36 saves and the St. Louis Blues defeated the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Wednesday night.

This was the game that was rescheduled after Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester suffered a cardiac episode 12:10 into the first period on Feb. 11. It started with the score tied 1-1, as it was at the time of the postponement, after goals by Anaheim's Adam Henrique and St. Louis' Ivan Barbashev carried over.

Pietrangelo put the Blues on top 2-1 with 3:52 remaining in the first on the power play. The St. Louis captain fired a one-timer from the blue line. He then had an empty-net goal with a minute left in the game for his 16th goal of the season.

St. Louis has won nine of its last 11 and lead the Western Conference with 94 points. Allen has won his last four starts with a 1.23 goals against average and 95.3% save percentage.

Zach Sanford scored the go-ahead goal with 2:47 remaining in the second period. He made it 3-2 when he pounced on a rebound after Ducks' goaltender Anthony Stolarz made a pad save on Ryan O'Reilly's wrist shot. The Blues were also aided by an extra skater due to a delayed penalty.

Henrique finished with a goal and an assist for Anaheim while Jani Hakanpaa had his first NHL goal. Stolarz, who was making his first NHL start of the season, stopped 33 shots.

Hakanpaa evened it with 6:32 remaining in the second with a wrist shot from the slot that got past Allen while he was being screened.

