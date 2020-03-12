In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescuers search for victims at the site of a hotel collapse in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Provin... In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescuers search for victims at the site of a hotel collapse in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sunday, March 8, 2020. Several people were killed and others trapped in the collapse of the Chinese hotel that was being used to isolate people who had arrived from other parts of China hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak, authorities said Sunday. (Lin Shanchuan/Xinhua via AP)

In this March 9, 2020 photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescuers place a boy pulled from the rubbles of a collapsed hotel on a stretcher in Quanzh... In this March 9, 2020 photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescuers place a boy pulled from the rubbles of a collapsed hotel on a stretcher in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. Several have been killed and others trapped when in the collapsed Chinese hotel that was being used to isolate people who had arrived from other parts of China hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak, authorities said Sunday. (Zeng Demeng/Xinhua via AP)

In this March 9, 2020, photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescuers carry a woman pulled from the rubbles of a collapsed hotel to an ambulance in Qu... In this March 9, 2020, photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescuers carry a woman pulled from the rubbles of a collapsed hotel to an ambulance in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. Several have been killed and others trapped when in the collapsed Chinese hotel that was being used to isolate people who had arrived from other parts of China hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak, authorities said Sunday. (Zeng Demeng/Xinhua via AP)

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescuers search for victims at the site of a hotel collapse in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Provin... In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescuers search for victims at the site of a hotel collapse in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sunday, March 8, 2020. Several people were killed and others trapped in the collapse of the Chinese hotel that was being used to isolate people who had arrived from other parts of China hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak, authorities said Sunday. (Lin Shanchuan/Xinhua via AP)

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities have taken several people into custody as part of their investigation into the collapse of a coronavirus quarantine facility that killed at least 28 people.

Officials told reporters Wednesday that preliminary investigations had shown “serious problems exist in the construction, renovation and examination and approval" of the Xinjia Hotel, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

The hotel in the southeastern city of Quanzhou was being used to quarantine suspected coronavirus patients when it came crashing down Saturday night. In addition to the dead, one other person is still missing, while 42 people survived.

Xinhua quoted Quanzhou's Executive Deputy Mayor Hong Ziqiang as saying that “those responsible for the accident have been taken into custody," but gave no details.