Shields scheduled to fight Dicaire in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Claressa Shields will try again to fight in her hometown.

The women's boxing star is set to take on Marie-Eve Dicaire in a 154-pound unification bout May 9 in Flint. Shields was supposed to fight in Flint in October, but that matchup with Ivana Habazin was called off after an altercation before the weigh-in left Habazin's trainer hospitalized.

Shields (10-0) eventually defeated Habazin in a rescheduled fight in January in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The fight with Dicaire (17-0) will be carried on Showtime.

“I can’t wait to make history again on May 9,” Shields said. “Fighting in Flint in front of all my fans has been a dream of mine since turning pro. Having the opportunity to make history by fighting for the undisputed title in a second weight division is something I’m very proud of."

