PSG supporters gather outside the Parc des Princes stadium during a Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Paris-Saint-Germain a... PSG supporters gather outside the Parc des Princes stadium during a Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Paris-Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund in Paris Wednesday, March 11, 2020. The match is played behind closed doors without spectators due to the COVID-19 outbreak. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

PSG and Borussia Dortmund players line up prior to their Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match, Wednesday March 11, 2020 in Paris. The ... PSG and Borussia Dortmund players line up prior to their Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match, Wednesday March 11, 2020 in Paris. The match is being played in an empty stadium because of the coronavirus outbreak. (UEFA via AP)

Paris Saint Germain's Neymar celebrates with teammate Marquinhos, center, after scoring his side's first goal during the Champions League round of 16 ... Paris Saint Germain's Neymar celebrates with teammate Marquinhos, center, after scoring his side's first goal during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between PSG and Borussia Dortmund, Wednesday March 11, 2020 in Paris. The match is being played in an empty stadium because of the coronavirus outbreak. (UEFA via AP)

Paris Saint Germain's Neymar, center left, heads the ball to score his side's first goal during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer mat... Paris Saint Germain's Neymar, center left, heads the ball to score his side's first goal during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between PSG and Borussia Dortmund, Wednesday March 11, 2020 in Paris. The match is being played in an empty stadium because of the coronavirus outbreak. (UEFA via AP)

Paris Saint Germain's Neymar celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between PS... Paris Saint Germain's Neymar celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between PSG and Borussia Dortmund, Wednesday March 11, 2020 in Paris. The match is being played in an empty stadium because of the coronavirus outbreak. (UEFA via AP)

AP Sports Writer (AP) — With its fans cheering outside an empty stadium, Paris Saint-Germain finally reached the Champions League quarterfinals again by beating Borussia Dortmund 2-0 on Wednesday.

PSG trailed 2-1 from the first leg in Germany, raising the possibility of a fourth straight elimination in the last-16 stage.

Neymar headed in from a corner in the 28th minute and left back Juan Bernat made it 2-0 just before the break. PSG reached the last eight for the first time since 2016. The club has only reached the semifinals once, in 1995.

Dortmund hardly resembled the side which dominated the first leg, and midfielder Emre Can was sent off near the end after shoving Neymar over.

It led to pushing and shoving from players on each side. Neymar was shown a yellow card as was teammate Ángel Di María, even though he was off the field.

The match at Parc des Princes was played in an empty stadium because of the coronavirus outbreak. Around 3,000 PSG fans gathered to show their support outside the Parc des Princes before the game and carried on singing during it.

Neymar went down clutching his right shoulder after falling down early on, but got back up after a few moments.

PSG striker Edinson Cavani had the first clear chance, with goalkeeper Roman Bürki poking out a foot to save his low shot in the 25th.

Moments later, Bürki failed to claim Di María's corner from the right and Neymar — who netted in the first leg — dived forward to head in.

Dortmund's defense dozed as Bernat steered in Pablo Sarabia’s cross from the right, following good work from Neymar and Di María.

PSG went out last year at Parc des Princes to a stoppage-time penalty against Manchester United, and there were nerves late on as Dortmund poured forward.

This time, PSG held firm.

