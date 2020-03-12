COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — USA Cycling will have a familiar face directing its efforts at the Tokyo Olympics this year.

The national governing body announced Wednesday the return of Jim Miller as its head of elite athletics. Miller spent 17 years with USA Cycling, helping to bring home 14 Olympic medals and numerous world championship titles, before resigning to spend the past two years with performance company TrainingPeaks.

Miller replaces Scott Schnitzspahn, who resigned earlier this week. Schnitzspahn had overseen a massive rebuild of USA Cycling's coaching staff, and he helped the Americans capture two gold medals and five overall to finish third on the medal table at the recent track cycling world championships.

The U.S. will have plenty of medal hopefuls in Tokyo, including world time trial champion Chloe Dygert, the world champion women's pursuit squad and Ashton Lambie, the former world record-holder in the men's individual pursuit.