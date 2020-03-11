LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Heavy rain forced a crucial Pakistan Super League cricket match between defending champion Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans to be abandoned Wednesday without a ball being bowled.
Umpires called off the game at Gaddafi Stadium and both teams were awarded a point.
Multan, which has already qualified for the playoffs, leads the standings with 12 points. It has won five of its eight games and lost only one match early in the tournament against Islamabad United. Two of its matches ended in no result because of rain.
Multan still has two games in hand — against Peshawar Zalmi in Karachi on Friday and at Lahore Qalandars on Sunday. It has a good chance to finish among the top two in the playoffs.
Quetta, Karachi and Islamabad all have seven points but the defending champions are at the bottom of the standings in the six-team event on net run-rate. Karachi still has three matches to go, including games against Quetta and Islamabad.
