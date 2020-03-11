Ground staff at Gadaffi Stadium cover the wicket and the square just before heavy rain abandoned the Pakistan Super League match between title defende... Ground staff at Gadaffi Stadium cover the wicket and the square just before heavy rain abandoned the Pakistan Super League match between title defender Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans, Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Lahore, Pakistan. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

A spectator at Gaddafi Stadium sits alone in the stands with an umbrella as heavy rain falls in Lahore, as Pakistan abandoned the Pakistan Super Leagu... A spectator at Gaddafi Stadium sits alone in the stands with an umbrella as heavy rain falls in Lahore, as Pakistan abandoned the Pakistan Super League match between title defender Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudhry)

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Heavy rain forced a crucial Pakistan Super League cricket match between defending champion Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans to be abandoned Wednesday without a ball being bowled.

Umpires called off the game at Gaddafi Stadium and both teams were awarded a point.

Multan, which has already qualified for the playoffs, leads the standings with 12 points. It has won five of its eight games and lost only one match early in the tournament against Islamabad United. Two of its matches ended in no result because of rain.

Multan still has two games in hand — against Peshawar Zalmi in Karachi on Friday and at Lahore Qalandars on Sunday. It has a good chance to finish among the top two in the playoffs.

Quetta, Karachi and Islamabad all have seven points but the defending champions are at the bottom of the standings in the six-team event on net run-rate. Karachi still has three matches to go, including games against Quetta and Islamabad.

