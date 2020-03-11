All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Boston 70 44 14 12 100 227 174 22-4-9 22-10-3 14-6-3 Tampa Bay 70 43 21 6 92 245 195 22-10-2 21-11-4 18-5-1 Toronto 70 36 25 9 81 238 227 18-9-7 18-16-2 12-8-2 Florida 69 35 26 8 78 231 228 17-14-4 18-12-4 11-8-2 Montreal 71 31 31 9 71 212 221 14-17-6 17-14-3 9-13-2 Buffalo 69 30 31 8 68 195 217 20-11-4 10-20-4 10-12-2 Ottawa 70 25 33 12 62 189 240 18-13-6 7-20-6 9-9-5 Detroit 71 17 49 5 39 145 267 12-23-2 5-26-3 9-13-1

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Washington 69 41 20 8 90 240 215 18-10-5 23-10-3 11-12-2 Philadelphia 69 41 21 7 89 232 196 25-6-4 16-15-3 16-4-4 Pittsburgh 69 40 23 6 86 224 196 23-8-4 17-15-2 8-6-3 Carolina 68 38 25 5 81 222 193 19-12-2 19-13-3 8-12-1 Columbus 70 33 22 15 81 180 187 20-12-4 13-10-11 10-7-5 N.Y. Islanders 68 35 23 10 80 192 193 20-9-6 15-14-4 11-7-4 N.Y. Rangers 69 37 28 4 78 232 219 18-16-2 19-12-2 14-8-0 New Jersey 69 28 29 12 68 189 230 13-11-10 15-18-2 9-10-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div St. Louis 70 41 19 10 92 221 191 23-7-5 18-12-5 15-7-2 Colorado 69 41 20 8 90 234 189 17-9-6 24-11-2 10-8-2 Dallas 69 37 24 8 82 180 177 19-12-3 18-12-5 12-9-3 Nashville 69 35 26 8 78 215 217 17-14-4 18-12-4 12-7-1 Winnipeg 70 36 28 6 78 212 201 20-14-3 16-14-3 11-6-4 Minnesota 69 35 27 7 77 220 220 19-11-5 16-16-2 8-10-1 Chicago 69 31 30 8 70 206 216 15-14-4 16-16-4 7-12-3

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 71 39 24 8 86 227 211 22-11-4 17-13-4 15-6-2 Edmonton 70 37 24 9 83 223 213 17-10-6 20-14-3 11-9-4 Calgary 70 36 27 7 79 210 215 16-13-4 20-14-3 13-10-1 Vancouver 69 36 27 6 78 228 217 22-9-4 14-18-2 11-8-1 Arizona 70 33 29 8 74 195 187 17-12-4 16-17-4 11-8-4 Anaheim 70 29 32 9 67 185 222 16-14-5 13-18-4 9-10-2 San Jose 69 29 35 5 63 180 220 17-17-2 12-18-3 11-11-1 Los Angeles 69 28 35 6 62 175 210 18-13-2 10-22-4 10-13-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Boston 2, Philadelphia 0

Pittsburgh 5, New Jersey 2

Toronto 2, Tampa Bay 1

Nashville 4, Montreal 2

Carolina 5, Detroit 2

N.Y. Rangers 4, Dallas 2

Anaheim 5, Ottawa 2

Vancouver 5, N.Y. Islanders 4, SO

Wednesday's Games

San Jose at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Colorado, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Carolina at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Florida at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Columbus, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Florida, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Arizona, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Dallas, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 10 p.m.