NHL Conference Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/03/11 22:00

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
a-Boston 70 44 14 12 100 227 174
a-Tampa Bay 70 43 21 6 92 245 195
m-Washington 69 41 20 8 90 240 215
m-Philadelphia 69 41 21 7 89 232 196
m-Pittsburgh 69 40 23 6 86 224 196
Carolina 68 38 25 5 81 222 193
a-Toronto 70 36 25 9 81 238 227
Columbus 70 33 22 15 81 180 187
N.Y. Islanders 68 35 23 10 80 192 193
N.Y. Rangers 69 37 28 4 78 232 219
Florida 69 35 26 8 78 231 228
Montreal 71 31 31 9 71 212 221
Buffalo 69 30 31 8 68 195 217
New Jersey 69 28 29 12 68 189 230
Ottawa 70 25 33 12 62 189 240
Detroit 71 17 49 5 39 145 267
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
c-St. Louis 70 41 19 10 92 221 191
c-Colorado 69 41 20 8 90 234 189
p-Vegas 71 39 24 8 86 227 211
p-Edmonton 70 37 24 9 83 223 213
c-Dallas 69 37 24 8 82 180 177
p-Calgary 70 36 27 7 79 210 215
Nashville 69 35 26 8 78 215 217
Vancouver 69 36 27 6 78 228 217
Winnipeg 70 36 28 6 78 212 201
Minnesota 69 35 27 7 77 220 220
Arizona 70 33 29 8 74 195 187
Chicago 69 31 30 8 70 206 216
Anaheim 70 29 32 9 67 185 222
San Jose 69 29 35 5 63 180 220
Los Angeles 69 28 35 6 62 175 210

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Tuesday's Games

Boston 2, Philadelphia 0

Pittsburgh 5, New Jersey 2

Toronto 2, Tampa Bay 1

Nashville 4, Montreal 2

Carolina 5, Detroit 2

N.Y. Rangers 4, Dallas 2

Anaheim 5, Ottawa 2

Vancouver 5, N.Y. Islanders 4, SO

Wednesday's Games

San Jose at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Colorado, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Carolina at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Florida at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Columbus, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Florida, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Arizona, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Dallas, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 10 p.m.