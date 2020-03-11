NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|a-Boston
|70
|44
|14
|12
|100
|227
|174
|22-4-9
|22-10-3
|14-6-3
|a-Tampa Bay
|70
|43
|21
|6
|92
|245
|195
|22-10-2
|21-11-4
|18-5-1
|m-Washington
|69
|41
|20
|8
|90
|240
|215
|18-10-5
|23-10-3
|11-12-2
|m-Philadelphia
|69
|41
|21
|7
|89
|232
|196
|25-6-4
|16-15-3
|16-4-4
|m-Pittsburgh
|69
|40
|23
|6
|86
|224
|196
|23-8-4
|17-15-2
|8-6-3
|Carolina
|68
|38
|25
|5
|81
|222
|193
|19-12-2
|19-13-3
|8-12-1
|a-Toronto
|70
|36
|25
|9
|81
|238
|227
|18-9-7
|18-16-2
|12-8-2
|Columbus
|70
|33
|22
|15
|81
|180
|187
|20-12-4
|13-10-11
|10-7-5
|N.Y. Islanders
|68
|35
|23
|10
|80
|192
|193
|20-9-6
|15-14-4
|11-7-4
|N.Y. Rangers
|69
|37
|28
|4
|78
|232
|219
|18-16-2
|19-12-2
|14-8-0
|Florida
|69
|35
|26
|8
|78
|231
|228
|17-14-4
|18-12-4
|11-8-2
|Montreal
|71
|31
|31
|9
|71
|212
|221
|14-17-6
|17-14-3
|9-13-2
|Buffalo
|69
|30
|31
|8
|68
|195
|217
|20-11-4
|10-20-4
|10-12-2
|New Jersey
|69
|28
|29
|12
|68
|189
|230
|13-11-10
|15-18-2
|9-10-2
|Ottawa
|70
|25
|33
|12
|62
|189
|240
|18-13-6
|7-20-6
|9-9-5
|Detroit
|71
|17
|49
|5
|39
|145
|267
|12-23-2
|5-26-3
|9-13-1
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|c-St. Louis
|70
|41
|19
|10
|92
|221
|191
|23-7-5
|18-12-5
|15-7-2
|c-Colorado
|69
|41
|20
|8
|90
|234
|189
|17-9-6
|24-11-2
|10-8-2
|p-Vegas
|71
|39
|24
|8
|86
|227
|211
|22-11-4
|17-13-4
|15-6-2
|p-Edmonton
|70
|37
|24
|9
|83
|223
|213
|17-10-6
|20-14-3
|11-9-4
|c-Dallas
|69
|37
|24
|8
|82
|180
|177
|19-12-3
|18-12-5
|12-9-3
|p-Calgary
|70
|36
|27
|7
|79
|210
|215
|16-13-4
|20-14-3
|13-10-1
|Nashville
|69
|35
|26
|8
|78
|215
|217
|17-14-4
|18-12-4
|12-7-1
|Vancouver
|69
|36
|27
|6
|78
|228
|217
|22-9-4
|14-18-2
|11-8-1
|Winnipeg
|70
|36
|28
|6
|78
|212
|201
|20-14-3
|16-14-3
|11-6-4
|Minnesota
|69
|35
|27
|7
|77
|220
|220
|19-11-5
|16-16-2
|8-10-1
|Arizona
|70
|33
|29
|8
|74
|195
|187
|17-12-4
|16-17-4
|11-8-4
|Chicago
|69
|31
|30
|8
|70
|206
|216
|15-14-4
|16-16-4
|7-12-3
|Anaheim
|70
|29
|32
|9
|67
|185
|222
|16-14-5
|13-18-4
|9-10-2
|San Jose
|69
|29
|35
|5
|63
|180
|220
|17-17-2
|12-18-3
|11-11-1
|Los Angeles
|69
|28
|35
|6
|62
|175
|210
|18-13-2
|10-22-4
|10-13-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division
Boston 2, Philadelphia 0
Pittsburgh 5, New Jersey 2
Toronto 2, Tampa Bay 1
Nashville 4, Montreal 2
Carolina 5, Detroit 2
N.Y. Rangers 4, Dallas 2
Anaheim 5, Ottawa 2
Vancouver 5, N.Y. Islanders 4, SO
San Jose at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Colorado, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Ottawa at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Carolina at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Florida at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.
Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Ottawa at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Anaheim at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Columbus, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Florida, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Arizona, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Dallas, 9 p.m.
Winnipeg at Calgary, 10 p.m.