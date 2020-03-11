  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan passports cause confusion in India over coronavirus

Hotel staff turn Taiwanese guests away because their passports mention 'China'

  203
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/03/11 20:03
Indians burn an effigy symbolizing the coronavirus during the Holi festival 

Indians burn an effigy symbolizing the coronavirus during the Holi festival  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) has caused Taiwanese tourists to be turned away from hotels in India because their passports call the island by its official name of “Republic of China,” CNA reported Wednesday (March 11).

A Taiwanese businessman who encountered problems on the subcontinent has reportedly asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) to have the name “Taiwan” printed inside the passports as well as on their cover.

India gradually banned visitors from China, Japan, South Korea, Italy, Germany, Spain, France and Iran, leading to hotels refusing guests from those countries. While the word “Taiwan” has been added to the cover of passports, hotel staff mostly only copy inside pages to register guests in their computer systems, so when they find the word “China," problems may arise, CNA reported.

In some cases, Taiwanese business people have had to argue for half an hour before hotel receptionists understood the difference between the People’s Republic of China and the “Republic of China” and dropped their objections to the new guests.
coronavirus
Wuhan coronavirus
discrimination
passports
Republic of China
India

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan fights coronavirus effectively without sacrificing freedoms: Italian media
Taiwan fights coronavirus effectively without sacrificing freedoms: Italian media
2020/03/11 12:22
Taiwan's 48th coronavirus case returned from UK
Taiwan's 48th coronavirus case returned from UK
2020/03/11 11:17
Stocks rebound from big losses on hope for US economic aid
Stocks rebound from big losses on hope for US economic aid
2020/03/11 11:04
Taiwan evacuates 361 on 2 flights from Wuhan, those with fevers rejected
Taiwan evacuates 361 on 2 flights from Wuhan, those with fevers rejected
2020/03/11 10:25
Alishan in S. Taiwan packed with flower watchers, undaunted by coronavirus fears
Alishan in S. Taiwan packed with flower watchers, undaunted by coronavirus fears
2020/03/10 18:49