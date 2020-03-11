Italy passes 10,000 infections as clusters spur worry in US

Expanding clusters of the new coronavirus were eyed warily Wednesday as the outbreak upended daily life and reshaped everything from the United States presidential race to Pope Francis’ travel... Read more

Coronavirus fears escalate as Australian GP approaches

Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo pulled out of a scheduled Renault team media conference on Wednesday over fears he might be exposed to the coronavirus, while three other team members have been placed in self-isolation just days out from the Australian Grand Prix.... Read more

Taiwan's online mask-rationing system to take pre-orders Thursday

In an effort to more efficiently distribute surgical face masks as the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread, a new online system for real-name mask-rationing will be taking pre-orders on Thursday (March 12).... Read more

Bank of England cuts key interest rate to 0.25% due to virus

The Bank of England has cut its key interest rate by 0.5 % to 0.25%, as an emergency measure in response to the outbreak of COVID-19.... Read more

Virus cluster around Seoul call center raises S. Korea alarm

A virus cluster connected to a call center in one of the busiest areas of Seoul has raised alarms that South Korea's outbreak — thought to have been waning — has gained a foothold in the more populated capital region.... Read more

Australia pushes out $2.4 billion virus aid package

The Australian government on Wednesday announced a $2.4 billion (US $1.6 billion) package to help tackle the virus outbreak that has infected nearly 120,000 people worldwide, rocked financial markets and disrupted travel.... Read more