Italy passes 10,000 infections as clusters spur worry in US
Expanding clusters of the new coronavirus were eyed warily Wednesday as the outbreak upended daily life and reshaped everything from the United States presidential race to Pope Francis' travel...
Coronavirus fears escalate as Australian GP approaches
Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo pulled out of a scheduled Renault team media conference on Wednesday over fears he might be exposed to the coronavirus, while three other team members have been placed in self-isolation just days out from the Australian Grand Prix.
Taiwan's online mask-rationing system to take pre-orders Thursday
In an effort to more efficiently distribute surgical face masks as the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread, a new online system for real-name mask-rationing will be taking pre-orders on Thursday (March 12).
Bank of England cuts key interest rate to 0.25% due to virus
The Bank of England has cut its key interest rate by 0.5 % to 0.25%, as an emergency measure in response to the outbreak of COVID-19.
Virus cluster around Seoul call center raises S. Korea alarm
A virus cluster connected to a call center in one of the busiest areas of Seoul has raised alarms that South Korea's outbreak — thought to have been waning — has gained a foothold in the more populated capital region.
Australia pushes out $2.4 billion virus aid package
The Australian government on Wednesday announced a $2.4 billion (US $1.6 billion) package to help tackle the virus outbreak that has infected nearly 120,000 people worldwide, rocked financial markets and disrupted travel.