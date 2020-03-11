Pope Francis waves briefly from his window overlooking St. Peter's Square after delivering the Angelus prayer on a giant screen in St. Peter's Square ... Pope Francis waves briefly from his window overlooking St. Peter's Square after delivering the Angelus prayer on a giant screen in St. Peter's Square aimed at discouraging crowds, at the Vatican, Sunday, March 8, 2020. The pope in his streamed remarks said he was close in prayers to those suffering from the virus and to those caring for them. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

A man wears a mask as he looks at an empty St. Peter's Square after the Vatican erected a new barricade at the edge of the square, in Rome, Tuesday, M... A man wears a mask as he looks at an empty St. Peter's Square after the Vatican erected a new barricade at the edge of the square, in Rome, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Italy entered its first day under a nationwide lockdown after a government decree extended restrictions on movement from the hard-hit north to the rest of the country to prevent the spreading of coronavirus. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

St. Peter's Square is seen behind a barricade erected at the edge of St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, in Rome, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Italy entere... St. Peter's Square is seen behind a barricade erected at the edge of St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, in Rome, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Italy entered its first day under a nationwide lockdown after a government decree extended restrictions on movement from the hard-hit north to the rest of the country to prevent the spreading of coronavirus. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

An announcement sign, informing people that the school will remain closed, is seen next to the entrance of the school in a suburb of Athens, Wednesday... An announcement sign, informing people that the school will remain closed, is seen next to the entrance of the school in a suburb of Athens, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Greece's government announced on Tuesday all private and state-run schools, universities, kindergartens to shut for 14 days to prevent spread of coronavirus. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

Workers wearing protective gears disinfect as a precaution against the new coronavirus at a subway car depot in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, March 1... Workers wearing protective gears disinfect as a precaution against the new coronavirus at a subway car depot in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

A worker wearing protective gear is seen through a window as she works in the room of Susan Hailey, 76, who has tested positive for the new coronaviru... A worker wearing protective gear is seen through a window as she works in the room of Susan Hailey, 76, who has tested positive for the new coronavirus, as Hailey's daughters look in from outside the window, Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Wash., near Seattle. The nursing home is at the center of the outbreak of the new coronavirus in Washington state. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2020, photo, Turkey's Health Minister Fahrettin Koca sits in the parliament, in Ankara, Turkey. Koca has announced the first c... FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2020, photo, Turkey's Health Minister Fahrettin Koca sits in the parliament, in Ankara, Turkey. Koca has announced the first case of the new coronavirus in Turkey and said in the early hours of Wednesday, March 11, 2020, the case was a male patient who had returned from Europe. He would not provide more details on the patient, or say which country he had traveled to, citing the patient's right to privacy.(AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici, File)

Firemen spray disinfectants outside a public market in Manila, Philippines on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes o... Firemen spray disinfectants outside a public market in Manila, Philippines on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

The Latest on the coronavirus outbreak sweeping the globe:

___

The Vatican representative to East Timor said a visit by Pope Francis has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Monsignor Marco Sprizzi of the Apostolic Nunciature told reporters in Dili that Francis had previously indicated his willingness to visit East Timor later this year. But Sprizzi cited concerns about large crowds, saying "because he did not want his people affected by the coronavirus, he canceled his visit."

The Vatican had never confirmed Francis would visit Indonesia, East Timor and Papua New Guinea later this year. The only foreign travel it has confirmed this year, a May 31 daytrip to Malta, likely will be called off given Malta on Tuesday barred all air traffic to and from Italy.

The Vatican, a walled city-state in the heart of Rome, has adopted the same sweeping lockdown measures imposed throughout Italy to contain the spread of the virus.

Francis now issues his blessings and celebrates his private morning Mass via livestream, and the Vatican has closed St. Peter’s Basilica to tourists, though it remains open for private prayer.

___

Indonesia says a foreigner has become its first fatality from COVID-19.

Achmad Yurianto, the government spokesman on efforts to contain the coronavirus, said Wednesday the 53-year-old woman had diabetes and lung disease and had contracted the virus abroad.

Yurianto did not reveal the patient's nationality and said her husband will be repatriated soon.

The spokesman said two of Indonesia's 27 cases have recovered. More than 119,000 people worldwide have contracted the virus, with more than half of those recovered. The virus causes mild illness for most people but can severe in older people and those with existing health problems.

___

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

___

Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak