Taiwan relaxes ban on face mask exports

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Beginning Thursday (March 12), the export of cloth face masks without air filter will be allowed, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

The ban on mask exports has been seen as a successful way of providing sufficient face masks to the local public as the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) expanded. As Taiwanese factories have ramped up their production, and the distribution and the masks have become more widely available, the MOEA decided to relax the export ban, according to the Liberty Times.

From March 12 through April 30, masks made out of cloth and not equipped with an air filter can be exported, the MOEA and the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) agreed.

In order to facilitate the export of the masks, exporters would not be asked to apply for a special export license from the ministry, but would have to provide customs with a letter of guarantee, the Liberty Times reported.

The main beneficiaries of the export liberalization were expected to be Taiwanese citizens living overseas, who would be able to receive masks from their relatives and friends on the island.

Daily production of masks in Taiwan would reach 9.2 million this week, with a target of 10.3 million a day for next week and 13 million for next month. Residents could pick up three masks per person per week at registered pharmacies, with five per week for children. A new online system to order masks was planned to kick in on Thursday (March 12), making it even more convenient and practical to obtain the items.

