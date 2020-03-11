Renowned Taiwanese horror film "Detention" is shortlisted at the Asian Pop-Up Cinema festival. (Taiwan's Ministry of Culture photo)... Renowned Taiwanese horror film "Detention" is shortlisted at the Asian Pop-Up Cinema festival. (Taiwan's Ministry of Culture photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A number of award-winning films from Taiwan have been shortlisted at the Asian Pop-Up Cinema (APUC) festival in Chicago, helping to grow interest in the nation's cinematic achievements abroad.

Taiwan's Ministry of Culture announced the APUC festival will showcase the basketball drama "We Are Champions" (下半場) and the psychological horror film "Detention" (返校) on Mar. 25 and 26, respectively.

"We Are Champions" portrays the story of two brothers who chase their hoop dreams while still in high school. The relationship is rivalrous, with the two brothers playing on opposing teams.



Stars of "We Are Champions": Zhu Berant (left) and Fan Fandy (right) (Ministry of Culture photo)

The leading actors, Fan Fandy (范少勳) and Zhu Berant (朱軒洋), received the Bright Star Awards at the APUC festival. Fan was also awarded the 2019 Golden Horse Award for Best New Actor.

A film very different in tone, "Detention," became a blockbuster last year in Taiwan, receiving five big wins at the Golden Horse Awards. The movie is centered around a group of rebellious teenagers who discover a horrible secret when looking for their missing teacher during Taiwan's period of martial law.

Additionally, the romantic comedy "Stand By Me" (陪你很久很久), starring the son of the prestigious director Ang Lee (李安), Mason Lee (李淳), opened the APUC festival in February. It will screen again on Mar. 28 at the University of Michigan.

