Tsai offers condolences to victims of Great East Japan Earthquake on anniversary

The colossal disaster included quakes, tsunami, nuclear meltdown, killed at least 15,000

By  Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/03/11 15:18
(Tsai Ing-wen's Twitter Screenshot)

(Tsai Ing-wen's Twitter Screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — For the ninth anniversary of the Great East Japan Earthquake, which killed many thousands of people and destroyed millions of houses in the east Asian nation in 2011, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) posted a message of condolence on Wednesday (Mar. 11), adding that Taiwan and Japan would fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-10) together.

Taiwan and Japan have helped each other on their paths to overcoming adversity whenever disaster strikes, and nine years after the massive earthquake, the two nations are both facing the threat of the coronavirus, tweeted Tsai on Wednesday morning. She went on to say that she would pray with the Japanese for the victims of the disaster in the afternoon, tagging “good friendship between Taiwan and Japan” at the end of her post.

On March. 11, 2011, a magnitude 9.0 earthquake struck the northeast of Japan. The quake triggered an enormous tsunami which later ravaged the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, causing the meltdown of its reactors. It was estimated that more than 15,000 died and 150,000 were evacuated from their homes due to the series of disasters.

This is not the first time the incumbent president has extended her condolences for the catastrophe. Last year, upon seeing Tsai’s tweet on the eighth anniversary of the earthquake, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe retweeted the post and responded in Mandarin.

"Taiwan’s support gave tremendous courage despite the massive destruction brought about by the disasters," Abe said, adding “I would like to take this opportunity to express appreciation for our old friends in Taiwan.”
