TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday morning (March 11) announced that the country's 48th confirmed case of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) was a woman who had just returned from a trip to the UK.

Health and Welfare Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) on Wednesday announced that the 48th confirmed case was a woman in her 30s from northern Taiwan who had traveled to the UK alone from Feb. 28 to March 8 tor tourism and to visit local friends. After returning home, she presented symptoms of the disease and after seeking medical attention, she tested positive for the virus.

This marks Taiwan's first imported case of COVID-19 from the UK. The CECC pointed out that it in order to strengthen epidemic prevention and vigilance, Taiwan has raised its travel advisory for eight more European countries to a level-2 alert, including Switzerland, Norway, Sweden, Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark, and Austria, joining France, Germany, and Spain, which were added on Saturday (March 7).

In addition, the CECC added Bahrain and Kuwait to its list of level-2 alert countries. The CECC suggested that Taiwanese traveling to these areas take more protective measures and people returning from these countries must undergo a 14-day home quarantine.

Regarding the two charter flights that evacuated Taiwanese nationals from Wuhan on Tuesday and Wednesday, Chen said that some registered passengers did not show up, while others refused to undergo health examinations. He added that there was one case of a man who had a fever and was not allowed to board the plane.

Chen then said, "We are worried about this gentleman. We are worried about whether or not he will be sent to a hospital." After watching the conditions of Chinese hospitals on TV, "I am worried about whether he will receive proper care, and receive treatment while in isolation," said Chen.