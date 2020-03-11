TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Spokesperson of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Amanda Mansour has ruled out the possibility of the U.S. establishing formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan., saying changes to the status quo could threaten the region’s stability.

In a video released on AIT’s Facebook page on Tuesday (Mar. 10), Mansour noted that Taiwanese netizens who follow the AIT on social media have often raised the prospect of diplomatic ties between Taiwan and the U.S. Some have even suggested that Taiwan become the 51st state, she said.

“We consider the status-quo has offered 40 years of peace and prosperity to the economy and society across the Taiwan Strait,” said Mansour. “Any attempts to alter the status quo would threaten the stability.”

The spokesperson acknowledged that this is not a “perfect state” but stressed that the relationship between Taiwan and the U.S. continues to progress. “We believe that the U.S.-Taiwan relations are at their best in history,” added Mansour.

Taiwan is among the U.S.’s best friends and most important partners, said Mansour. She noted that the Taiwan Relations Act, which went into effect four decades ago after the U.S. switched diplomatic recognition to China, ensures close contact and collaborations between Taiwan and the U.S.

Kicking off its first episode last January, “Ask the Spokesperson” is an online program initiated by the AIT in which its spokesperson answers the questions most frequently asked by Taiwanese on social media.