Atalanta's Josip Ilicic celebrates after scoring a penalty kick his side's second goal during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match... Atalanta's Josip Ilicic celebrates after scoring a penalty kick his side's second goal during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Valencia and Atalanta in Valencia, Spain, Tuesday March 10, 2020. The match is being in an empty stadium because of the coronavirus outbreak. (UEFA via AP)

VALENCIA, Spain (AP) — Josip Ilici scored four goals as Champions League newcomer Atalanta reached the quarterfinals with a 4-3 win over Valencia on Tuesday in a match played in an empty stadium because of the coronavirus outbreak.

With Atalanta holding a comfortable 4-1 lead from the first leg in Italy, Ilicic scored twice in each half at the deserted Mestalla Stadium as Atalanta advanced 8-4 on aggregate.

The 32-year-old Slovenian, who also scored in the first match, has 17 goals in his last 13 games.

