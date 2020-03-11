  1. Home
  2. World

Ilici scores 4 as Atalanta reaches Champions League quarters

By  Associated Press
2020/03/11 05:58
Atalanta and Valencia players line up ahead of the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Valencia and Atalanta in Valencia, Spa...
General view of Mestalla stadium during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Valencia and Atalanta in Valencia, Spain, Tue...
Valencia supporters shout slogans outside Mestalla stadium ahead of the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Valencia and Atal...
Police on horses patrol outside Mestalla stadium, ahead of the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Valencia and Atalanta in V...
Police on horses patrol outside Mestalla stadium, ahead of the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Valencia and Atalanta in V...
Valencia players warm up ahead of the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Valencia and Atalanta in Valencia, Spain, Tuesday M...
Atalanta's Robin Gosens, front, vies for the ball with Valencia's Daniel Wass during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between ...
A general view during the match of Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Valencia and Atalanta in Valencia, Spain, Tuesday Marc...
Waiters wearing masks serve food and drink in a terrace outside Mestalla stadium during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match betwe...
A general view during the match of Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Valencia and Atalanta in Valencia, Spain, Tuesday Marc...
Atalanta's Josip Ilicic scores a penalty kick his side's second goal during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Valencia ...
Atalanta's Josip Ilicic celebrates after scoring a penalty kick his side's second goal during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match...

Atalanta and Valencia players line up ahead of the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Valencia and Atalanta in Valencia, Spa...

General view of Mestalla stadium during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Valencia and Atalanta in Valencia, Spain, Tue...

Valencia supporters shout slogans outside Mestalla stadium ahead of the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Valencia and Atal...

Police on horses patrol outside Mestalla stadium, ahead of the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Valencia and Atalanta in V...

Police on horses patrol outside Mestalla stadium, ahead of the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Valencia and Atalanta in V...

Valencia players warm up ahead of the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Valencia and Atalanta in Valencia, Spain, Tuesday M...

Atalanta's Robin Gosens, front, vies for the ball with Valencia's Daniel Wass during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between ...

A general view during the match of Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Valencia and Atalanta in Valencia, Spain, Tuesday Marc...

Waiters wearing masks serve food and drink in a terrace outside Mestalla stadium during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match betwe...

A general view during the match of Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Valencia and Atalanta in Valencia, Spain, Tuesday Marc...

Atalanta's Josip Ilicic scores a penalty kick his side's second goal during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Valencia ...

Atalanta's Josip Ilicic celebrates after scoring a penalty kick his side's second goal during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match...

VALENCIA, Spain (AP) — Josip Ilici scored four goals as Champions League newcomer Atalanta reached the quarterfinals with a 4-3 win over Valencia on Tuesday in a match played in an empty stadium because of the coronavirus outbreak.

With Atalanta holding a comfortable 4-1 lead from the first leg in Italy, Ilicic scored twice in each half at the deserted Mestalla Stadium as Atalanta advanced 8-4 on aggregate.

The 32-year-old Slovenian, who also scored in the first match, has 17 goals in his last 13 games.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports