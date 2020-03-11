Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff gives instructions to players in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spur... Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff gives instructions to players in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers and coach J.B. Bickerstaff have agreed to terms on a multi-year contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Bickerstaff took over the Cavs when former Michigan coach John Beilein suddenly resigned last month. The team is expected to announce the deal before its game Tuesday night in Chicago, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract terms have not been finalized.

Bickerstaff had been serving as an associate head coach under the 67-year-old Beilein, who cited personal health issues as one of his reasons for stepping down after 54 games in his first NBA season.

Since Bickerstaff took over, the Cavs have improved. They're 5-5 with Bickerstaff going into Tuesday's game against the Bulls and they've showed more energy and togetherness than at any time under Beilein.

Over the weekend, the Cavs won consecutive tight games over Denver and San Antonio, two wins they probably would not have gotten earlier this season when the club's inexperience would cripple the Cavs in the closing minutes of games.

Bickerstaff previously coached in Houston and Memphis before coming to Cleveland. He led the Rockets to the playoffs in 2015-16.

