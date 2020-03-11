MEXICO CITY (AP) — A state lawmaker was shot dead Tuesday as he rode in an SUV in the capital of the gang-torn western state of Michoacan, authorities reported.

Erik Juárez Blanquet received multiple bullet impacts in the morning attack, according to a statement by Michoacan prosecutors.

Michoacan's Department of Public Safety said via Twitter that two others were wounded. Following the attack, police detained two men and seized a motorcycle and handgun and were working to determine whether they were involved in the shooting, it said.

State Gov. Silvano Aureoles expressed regret over the killing of Juárez, who was a member of his Democratic Revolution Party.

Michoacan has a strong presence of organized crime groups that regularly war with each other for territory and control.

The violence has not been as intense in the capital, Morelia, as in other parts of the state.