LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — David Wiese hit Carlos Brathwaite for a six off the penultimate ball to give Lahore Qalandars a win against Peshawar Zalmi on Tuesday for its third straight victory in the Pakistan Super League.

Needing five off the last two deliveries, Wiese carried Lahore to 189-5 and a five-wicket win at Gaddafi Stadium. The win lifted Lahore to third in the table with eight points from eight games.

Lahore lost its first three games in the tournament but has made a strong comeback with victories over defending champion Quetta Gladiators, Karachi Kings and 2017 champion Peshawar.

Lahore still has two league games in hand -- against Karachi on Thursday and the last match against Multan Sultans -- and has a chance to make a maiden appearance in the PSL playoffs after finishing last in the previous four editions.

Peshawar, which earlier made 187-7, is still second with nine points, two points behind Multan, which has already qualified for the playoffs.

Fakhar Zaman (63) and Chris Lynn (59) both scored their first half centuries of this season’s PSL and took their team to a commanding 146-1 in the 16th over before Brathwaite (3-28) snared three quick wickets and brought Peshawar back into the game.

Brathwaite ended the 96-run second-wicket stand when Yasir Shah took a smart diving catch while running from long-on and Fakhar gave a tame catch to Yasir in the next over of captain Wahab Riaz.

Brathwaite then removed Mohammad Hafeez (4) and dangerman Ben Dunk (7) in the 18th over before Wiese secured the game in the last over.

Earlier, Pakistan Under-19 youngster Haider Ali (69) and the experienced Shoaib Malik (62) propelled Peshawar with gritty half centuries after Lahore won the toss and elected to field.

Tom Banton’s woeful run with the bat continued as the hard-hitting batsman from England was out for zero in Shaheen Afridi’s first over. Banton has scored only 106 runs in seven PSL knocks.

Left-arm spinner Samit Patel (2-37) then dismissed Kamran Akmal (12) and Liam Livingstone (4) as Peshawar limped to 28-3 within the first four overs.

But Haider and Malik shared a resolute 116-run fourth-wicket stand off 72 balls to give Peshawar a decent total before Wiese dashed their hopes with a big hit off Brathwaite in the last over.

