TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees catcher Gary Sánchez missed batting practice Tuesday because he has a fever.

Sánchez, sidelined since the weekend by a sore back, was scheduled to be examined by team doctors later Tuesday.

Sánchez played consecutive games for the first time this year on Thursday and Friday, then felt back soreness on Saturday and hasn't played since. He took part in catching drills Monday and was scheduled to resume batting practice on Tuesday.

