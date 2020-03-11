Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer throws during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Houston Astros Thursday, Feb. ... Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer throws during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Houston Astros Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - (AP) — Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer was scratched from Tuesday's scheduled start against Miami because of fatigue on his right side.

“There's not even a strain. There's no MRIs. There's nothing like that,” Scherzer said. “This is purely just a fatigue and endurance thing.”

The 35-year-old right-hander said his right side has lagged behind the rest of his body as he attempts to build strength in preparation for the season.

“In the grand scheme of things, knock on wood, arm, shoulder, elbow, that all feels great,” Scherzer said.

Scherzer had made three spring training starts. He expects to pitch Sunday against the Mets and remain on track to start the World Series champions' opener on March 26 at New York. Nationals manager Dave Martinez has not announced his opening day starter.

Scherzer is followed in the rotation by World Series MVP, Stephen Strasburg, Patrick Corbin and Aníbal Sánchez. There is a competition for the fifth slot.

A three-time Cy Young Award winner, Scherzer was 11-7 with a 2.92 ERA last year, when he pitched 172 1/3 innings during the regular season and 30 in the postseason.

