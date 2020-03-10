All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Atlanta 2 0 0 6 4 2 New York 1 0 1 4 4 3 Montreal 1 0 1 4 4 3 Toronto FC 1 0 1 4 3 2 Columbus 1 0 1 4 2 1 D.C. United 1 1 0 3 3 3 Chicago 0 1 1 1 2 3 New England 0 1 1 1 2 3 Orlando City 0 1 1 1 1 2 Philadelphia 0 1 1 1 3 5 Cincinnati 0 2 0 0 3 5 Inter Miami CF 0 2 0 0 1 3 New York City FC 0 2 0 0 0 2

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Sporting Kansas City 2 0 0 6 7 1 Minnesota United 2 0 0 6 8 3 Colorado 2 0 0 6 4 2 FC Dallas 1 0 1 4 4 2 Los Angeles FC 1 0 1 4 4 3 Seattle 1 0 1 4 3 2 Portland 1 1 0 3 2 3 Vancouver 1 1 0 3 2 3 Real Salt Lake 0 0 2 2 1 1 LA Galaxy 0 1 1 1 1 2 San Jose 0 1 1 1 4 7 Houston 0 1 1 1 1 5 Nashville SC 0 2 0 0 1 3

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, March 7

Chicago 1, New England 1, tie

New York 1, Real Salt Lake 1, tie

Montreal 2, FC Dallas 2, tie

D.C. United 2, Miami 1

Toronto FC 1, New York City FC 0

Atlanta 2, Cincinnati 1

Minnesota 5, San Jose 2

Sporting Kansas City 4, Houston 0

Colorado 2, Orlando City 1

Vancouver 1, LA Galaxy 0

Columbus 1, Seattle 1, tie

Sunday, March 8

Portland 1, Nashville 0

Philadelphia 3, Los Angeles FC 3, tie

Saturday, March 14

FC Dallas at New York City FC, 12:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Miami, 2:30 p.m.

Nashville at Toronto FC, 4 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Columbus, 5 p.m.

D.C. United at Cincinnati, 5:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 15

Portland at New England, 1:30 p.m.

New York at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 21

Vancouver at New York City FC, 12:30 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 2 p.m.

Toronto FC at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.

Montreal at Minnesota, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

New York at Miami, 8 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 9 p.m.

New England at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at San Jose, 10 p.m.

FC Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.