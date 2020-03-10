  1. Home
NHL Conference Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/03/10 22:00

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
a-Boston 69 43 14 12 98 225 174
a-Tampa Bay 69 43 20 6 92 244 193
m-Washington 69 41 20 8 90 240 215
m-Philadelphia 68 41 20 7 89 232 194
m-Pittsburgh 68 39 23 6 84 219 194
Columbus 70 33 22 15 81 180 187
Carolina 67 37 25 5 79 217 191
N.Y. Islanders 67 35 23 9 79 188 188
a-Toronto 69 35 25 9 79 236 226
Florida 69 35 26 8 78 231 228
N.Y. Rangers 68 36 28 4 76 228 217
Montreal 70 31 30 9 71 210 217
New Jersey 68 28 28 12 68 187 225
Buffalo 69 30 31 8 68 195 217
Ottawa 69 25 32 12 62 187 235
Detroit 70 17 48 5 39 143 262
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
c-St. Louis 70 41 19 10 92 221 191
c-Colorado 69 41 20 8 90 234 189
p-Vegas 71 39 24 8 86 227 211
p-Edmonton 70 37 24 9 83 223 213
c-Dallas 68 37 23 8 82 178 173
p-Calgary 70 36 27 7 79 210 215
Winnipeg 70 36 28 6 78 212 201
Minnesota 69 35 27 7 77 220 220
Vancouver 68 35 27 6 76 223 213
Nashville 68 34 26 8 76 211 215
Arizona 70 33 29 8 74 195 187
Chicago 69 31 30 8 70 206 216
Anaheim 69 28 32 9 65 180 220
San Jose 69 29 35 5 63 180 220
Los Angeles 69 28 35 6 62 175 210

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Monday's Games

Buffalo 3, Washington 2, SO

Florida 2, St. Louis 1

Winnipeg 4, Arizona 2

Vegas 3, Edmonton 2, OT

Los Angeles 3, Colorado 1

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

San Jose at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Colorado, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Carolina at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Florida at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado, 9 p.m.