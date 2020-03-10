NHL Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA a-Boston 69 43 14 12 98 225 174 a-Tampa Bay 69 43 20 6 92 244 193 m-Washington 69 41 20 8 90 240 215 m-Philadelphia 68 41 20 7 89 232 194 m-Pittsburgh 68 39 23 6 84 219 194 Columbus 70 33 22 15 81 180 187 Carolina 67 37 25 5 79 217 191 N.Y. Islanders 67 35 23 9 79 188 188 a-Toronto 69 35 25 9 79 236 226 Florida 69 35 26 8 78 231 228 N.Y. Rangers 68 36 28 4 76 228 217 Montreal 70 31 30 9 71 210 217 New Jersey 68 28 28 12 68 187 225 Buffalo 69 30 31 8 68 195 217 Ottawa 69 25 32 12 62 187 235 Detroit 70 17 48 5 39 143 262

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA c-St. Louis 70 41 19 10 92 221 191 c-Colorado 69 41 20 8 90 234 189 p-Vegas 71 39 24 8 86 227 211 p-Edmonton 70 37 24 9 83 223 213 c-Dallas 68 37 23 8 82 178 173 p-Calgary 70 36 27 7 79 210 215 Winnipeg 70 36 28 6 78 212 201 Minnesota 69 35 27 7 77 220 220 Vancouver 68 35 27 6 76 223 213 Nashville 68 34 26 8 76 211 215 Arizona 70 33 29 8 74 195 187 Chicago 69 31 30 8 70 206 216 Anaheim 69 28 32 9 65 180 220 San Jose 69 29 35 5 63 180 220 Los Angeles 69 28 35 6 62 175 210

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Monday's Games

Buffalo 3, Washington 2, SO

Florida 2, St. Louis 1

Winnipeg 4, Arizona 2

Vegas 3, Edmonton 2, OT

Los Angeles 3, Colorado 1

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

San Jose at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Colorado, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Carolina at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Florida at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado, 9 p.m.