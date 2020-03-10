All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hershey
|62
|37
|18
|3
|4
|81
|187
|157
|Providence
|61
|37
|18
|3
|3
|80
|194
|153
|Hartford
|61
|31
|19
|6
|5
|73
|170
|170
|Charlotte
|59
|32
|22
|5
|0
|69
|197
|169
|Springfield
|61
|31
|27
|3
|0
|65
|190
|186
|WB/Scranton
|62
|28
|26
|3
|5
|64
|162
|192
|Lehigh Valley
|61
|24
|28
|2
|7
|57
|160
|184
|Bridgeport
|62
|22
|33
|5
|2
|51
|148
|205
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Belleville
|62
|38
|19
|4
|1
|81
|234
|194
|Rochester
|61
|33
|19
|4
|5
|75
|179
|168
|Utica
|60
|34
|21
|3
|2
|73
|209
|183
|Binghamton
|61
|33
|24
|4
|0
|70
|184
|180
|Syracuse
|61
|29
|23
|4
|5
|67
|199
|209
|Laval
|61
|29
|24
|5
|3
|66
|180
|182
|Toronto
|61
|29
|27
|3
|2
|63
|205
|209
|Cleveland
|60
|24
|30
|4
|2
|54
|156
|187
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|62
|40
|14
|5
|3
|88
|205
|140
|Iowa
|62
|37
|17
|4
|4
|82
|193
|167
|Grand Rapids
|62
|28
|27
|3
|4
|63
|173
|192
|Chicago
|61
|27
|26
|5
|3
|62
|155
|175
|Rockford
|63
|29
|30
|2
|2
|62
|156
|187
|Texas
|61
|27
|27
|3
|4
|61
|166
|185
|San Antonio
|60
|24
|24
|7
|5
|60
|160
|178
|Manitoba
|61
|27
|33
|1
|0
|55
|160
|190
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|56
|35
|18
|1
|2
|73
|193
|159
|Colorado
|54
|33
|17
|3
|1
|70
|181
|156
|Stockton
|54
|30
|16
|4
|4
|68
|190
|163
|San Diego
|55
|29
|18
|6
|2
|66
|181
|159
|Ontario
|57
|29
|22
|5
|1
|64
|166
|198
|Bakersfield
|56
|21
|27
|5
|3
|50
|162
|202
|San Jose
|54
|20
|27
|5
|2
|47
|172
|188
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
No games scheduled
Cleveland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
San Diego at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 10 p.m.
San Antonio at Milwaukee, 11:30 a.m.
Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
Bakersfield at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Laval, 7:30 p.m.
Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.