All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|69
|43
|14
|12
|98
|225
|174
|Tampa Bay
|69
|43
|20
|6
|92
|244
|193
|Toronto
|69
|35
|25
|9
|79
|236
|226
|Florida
|69
|35
|26
|8
|78
|231
|228
|Montreal
|70
|31
|30
|9
|71
|210
|217
|Buffalo
|69
|30
|31
|8
|68
|195
|217
|Ottawa
|69
|25
|32
|12
|62
|187
|235
|Detroit
|70
|17
|48
|5
|39
|143
|262
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|69
|41
|20
|8
|90
|240
|215
|Philadelphia
|68
|41
|20
|7
|89
|232
|194
|Pittsburgh
|68
|39
|23
|6
|84
|219
|194
|Columbus
|70
|33
|22
|15
|81
|180
|187
|Carolina
|67
|37
|25
|5
|79
|217
|191
|N.Y. Islanders
|67
|35
|23
|9
|79
|188
|188
|N.Y. Rangers
|68
|36
|28
|4
|76
|228
|217
|New Jersey
|68
|28
|28
|12
|68
|187
|225
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|70
|41
|19
|10
|92
|221
|191
|Colorado
|69
|41
|20
|8
|90
|234
|189
|Dallas
|68
|37
|23
|8
|82
|178
|173
|Winnipeg
|70
|36
|28
|6
|78
|212
|201
|Minnesota
|69
|35
|27
|7
|77
|220
|220
|Nashville
|68
|34
|26
|8
|76
|211
|215
|Chicago
|69
|31
|30
|8
|70
|206
|216
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|71
|39
|24
|8
|86
|227
|211
|Edmonton
|70
|37
|24
|9
|83
|223
|213
|Calgary
|70
|36
|27
|7
|79
|210
|215
|Vancouver
|68
|35
|27
|6
|76
|223
|213
|Arizona
|70
|33
|29
|8
|74
|195
|187
|Anaheim
|69
|28
|32
|9
|65
|180
|220
|San Jose
|69
|29
|35
|5
|63
|180
|220
|Los Angeles
|69
|28
|35
|6
|62
|175
|210
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Buffalo 3, Washington 2, SO
Florida 2, St. Louis 1
Winnipeg 4, Arizona 2
Vegas 3, Edmonton 2, OT
Los Angeles 3, Colorado 1
Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Ottawa at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Colorado, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Ottawa at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Carolina at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Florida at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.
Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Ottawa at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Colorado, 9 p.m.