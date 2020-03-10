  1. Home
NHL Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/03/10 22:00

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 69 43 14 12 98 225 174
Tampa Bay 69 43 20 6 92 244 193
Toronto 69 35 25 9 79 236 226
Florida 69 35 26 8 78 231 228
Montreal 70 31 30 9 71 210 217
Buffalo 69 30 31 8 68 195 217
Ottawa 69 25 32 12 62 187 235
Detroit 70 17 48 5 39 143 262
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 69 41 20 8 90 240 215
Philadelphia 68 41 20 7 89 232 194
Pittsburgh 68 39 23 6 84 219 194
Columbus 70 33 22 15 81 180 187
Carolina 67 37 25 5 79 217 191
N.Y. Islanders 67 35 23 9 79 188 188
N.Y. Rangers 68 36 28 4 76 228 217
New Jersey 68 28 28 12 68 187 225
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 70 41 19 10 92 221 191
Colorado 69 41 20 8 90 234 189
Dallas 68 37 23 8 82 178 173
Winnipeg 70 36 28 6 78 212 201
Minnesota 69 35 27 7 77 220 220
Nashville 68 34 26 8 76 211 215
Chicago 69 31 30 8 70 206 216
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 71 39 24 8 86 227 211
Edmonton 70 37 24 9 83 223 213
Calgary 70 36 27 7 79 210 215
Vancouver 68 35 27 6 76 223 213
Arizona 70 33 29 8 74 195 187
Anaheim 69 28 32 9 65 180 220
San Jose 69 29 35 5 63 180 220
Los Angeles 69 28 35 6 62 175 210

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Buffalo 3, Washington 2, SO

Florida 2, St. Louis 1

Winnipeg 4, Arizona 2

Vegas 3, Edmonton 2, OT

Los Angeles 3, Colorado 1

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

San Jose at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Colorado, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Carolina at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Florida at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado, 9 p.m.