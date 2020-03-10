All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 69 43 14 12 98 225 174 Tampa Bay 69 43 20 6 92 244 193 Toronto 69 35 25 9 79 236 226 Florida 69 35 26 8 78 231 228 Montreal 70 31 30 9 71 210 217 Buffalo 69 30 31 8 68 195 217 Ottawa 69 25 32 12 62 187 235 Detroit 70 17 48 5 39 143 262

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 69 41 20 8 90 240 215 Philadelphia 68 41 20 7 89 232 194 Pittsburgh 68 39 23 6 84 219 194 Columbus 70 33 22 15 81 180 187 Carolina 67 37 25 5 79 217 191 N.Y. Islanders 67 35 23 9 79 188 188 N.Y. Rangers 68 36 28 4 76 228 217 New Jersey 68 28 28 12 68 187 225

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 70 41 19 10 92 221 191 Colorado 69 41 20 8 90 234 189 Dallas 68 37 23 8 82 178 173 Winnipeg 70 36 28 6 78 212 201 Minnesota 69 35 27 7 77 220 220 Nashville 68 34 26 8 76 211 215 Chicago 69 31 30 8 70 206 216

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 71 39 24 8 86 227 211 Edmonton 70 37 24 9 83 223 213 Calgary 70 36 27 7 79 210 215 Vancouver 68 35 27 6 76 223 213 Arizona 70 33 29 8 74 195 187 Anaheim 69 28 32 9 65 180 220 San Jose 69 29 35 5 63 180 220 Los Angeles 69 28 35 6 62 175 210

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Buffalo 3, Washington 2, SO

Florida 2, St. Louis 1

Winnipeg 4, Arizona 2

Vegas 3, Edmonton 2, OT

Los Angeles 3, Colorado 1

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

San Jose at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Colorado, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Carolina at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Florida at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado, 9 p.m.