TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An alligator of a meter's length was caught swimming in a gutter in Douliu City, Yunlin County on Tuesday (March 10) after residents reported it lurking in farm fields, CNA reported.

Douliu City Council Chairman Hu Ke-qin (胡克勤) shared on Facebook the story of how the alligator was subdued by Jiangcuo village chief Shen Yong-qing (沈永清) and volunteer firefighter Liao Guo-zhi (廖國志). As there is no alligator farm in the vicinity, Hu assumed that the alligator might have been a runaway or abandoned pet.

Sources in Hu’s office said that a Douliu resident saw the Facebook post and called to ask about the alligator's whereabouts, saying that a gator they kept at home ran away during a flood last year, and they suspected the gator caught in the gutter Tuesday to be their pet.

Shen told CNA that a villager who heard the story called it "ridiculous," saying that if the owner lost their alligator last year and was only trying to find it now, it was fortunate no gator attacks had occurred.

The village chief said that villagers reported the presence of an alligator in the area as early as three or four months ago, but that when he went to investigate, there was no sight of the animal. Then came the report on Tuesday, which he at first assumed to be false, but to his amazement upon arriving at the scene, there was the alligator swimming in the gutter, per CNA.

Soon Liao joined him, and together the two men looped a rope around the gator’s mouth. After some struggle, they managed to fish it out of the water, the report said.



(胡克勤 Facebook photo)