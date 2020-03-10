10 Things to Know for Today

Passenger aboard the Grand Princess celebrate as they arrive in Oakland, Calif., on Monday, March 9, 2020. The cruise ship, which had maintained a hol... Passenger aboard the Grand Princess celebrate as they arrive in Oakland, Calif., on Monday, March 9, 2020. The cruise ship, which had maintained a holding pattern off the coast for days, is carrying multiple people who tested positive for COVID-19, a disease caused by the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

The rising full moon crosses behind the Statue of Liberty, Monday evening, March 9, 2020, in New York City. (AP Photo/J. David Ake) The rising full moon crosses behind the Statue of Liberty, Monday evening, March 9, 2020, in New York City. (AP Photo/J. David Ake)

FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2020, file photo, a photographer takes pictures of the illuminated Olympic rings in front of the Rainbow Bridge Friday, Jan. 2... FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2020, file photo, a photographer takes pictures of the illuminated Olympic rings in front of the Rainbow Bridge Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in the Odaiba district of Tokyo. The tentacles of cancelling the Tokyo Olympics — or postponing or staging it in empty venues — would reach into every corner of the globe, much like the spreading virus that now imperils the opening ceremony on July 24. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

FILE - In this Friday, April 7, 2017, file photo, inductee Eddie Vedder from the band Pearl Jam performs at the 2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induct... FILE - In this Friday, April 7, 2017, file photo, inductee Eddie Vedder from the band Pearl Jam performs at the 2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Barclays Center in New York. Pearl Jam is postponing multiple U.S. and Canadian shows on their Gigaton tour because of coronavirus concerns. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2020, file photo, Harvey Weinstein leaves the courthouse during jury deliberations in his rape trial in New York. With Weinste... FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2020, file photo, Harvey Weinstein leaves the courthouse during jury deliberations in his rape trial in New York. With Weinstein facing sentencing this week, his lawyers argued Monday, March 9, that the disgraced movie mogul deserves mercy in his New York City rape case because he's already suffered a "historic" fall from grace and is dealing with serious health issues. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, center, speaks after being sworn in by Chief Justice Sayed Yousuf Halim, during his inauguration ceremony at the presid... Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, center, speaks after being sworn in by Chief Justice Sayed Yousuf Halim, during his inauguration ceremony at the presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, March 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

A statue of a bull, an investment icon, stands outside an office building with a screen showing propaganda about fighting against Coronavirus in Beiji... A statue of a bull, an investment icon, stands outside an office building with a screen showing propaganda about fighting against Coronavirus in Beijing, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Asian stock markets took a breather from recent steep declines on Tuesday, with several regional benchmarks gaining more than 1% after New York futures reversed on news that President Donald Trump plans to ask Congress for a tax cut and other quick measures to ease the pain of the virus outbreak. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Police officers and soldiers check passengers leaving from Milan main train station, Italy, Monday, March 9, 2020. Italy took a page from China's play... Police officers and soldiers check passengers leaving from Milan main train station, Italy, Monday, March 9, 2020. Italy took a page from China's playbook Sunday, attempting to lock down 16 million people — more than a quarter of its population — for nearly a month to halt the relentless march of the new coronavirus across Europe. Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte signed a quarantine decree early Sunday for the country's prosperous north. Areas under lockdown include Milan, Italy's financial hub and the main city in Lombardy, and Venice, the main city in the neighboring Veneto region. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

In this March 8, 2020, photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a staff member walks down a corridor of an empty makeshift hospital in Wuhan, central Chi... In this March 8, 2020, photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a staff member walks down a corridor of an empty makeshift hospital in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. The makeshift hospital converted from a sports venue was officially closed on Sunday after its last batch of cured COVID-19 patients were discharged. (Xiao Yijiu/Xinhua via AP)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. XI VISITS VIRUS' EPICENTER AS RECESSION FEARS GRIP WORLD China’s president visits Wuhan, the center of the global virus outbreak, as Italy begins a nationwide travel ban and people worldwide brace for the possibility of recession.

2. ‘EVERYONE WAS HOLLERING AND CLAPPING’ Thousands of passengers aboard the virus-stricken Grand Princess cruise ship wait for their chance to leave the vessel in California, even if it meant being quarantined at military bases.

3. VIRUS PUSHES ITALY TO BRINK Italian doctors celebrate one small victory against the virus after Patient No. 1 was moved out of intensive care. But in the rest of hard-hit Lombardy, physicians are choosing who gets the limited number of ICU beds.

4. GLOBAL STOCKS STEADY AFTER HISTORIC PLUNGE World markets rebound from record-setting declines after Trump says he would ask Congress for a tax cut and other measures to counter the spreading coronavirus outbreak.

5. MICHIGAN THE BIG PRIZE IN LATEST PRIMARY The state could either revive Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign or relegate him to the role of protest candidate to front-runner Joe Biden.

6. US TAKES STEP FORWARD IN TALIBAN PEACE DEAL The U.S. military begins withdrawing troops from Afghanistan while the country’s president also promises to start releasing Taliban prisoners after a delay.

7. WHAT WEINSTEIN’S LAWYERS WANT Attorneys for the former Hollywood mogul say he only deserves five years in prison for his rape conviction after already suffering a “historic” fall from grace and serious health issues.

8. FIFTH-THIRD ACCUSED OF FRAUD A federal regulator alleges that the Cincinnati-based bank opened fake accounts like Wells Fargo to meet aggressive sales targets.

9. PEARL JAM POSTPONES FIRST LEG OF TOUR The Seattle-based band puts off the North American dates of its Gigaton world tour this spring because of concerns over the new coronavirus.

10. WHO STANDS TO LOSE MOST OVER OLYMPICS CANCELLATION The most affected would be the athletes, broadcasters, sponsors and a Japanese government that has spent billions to organize the Tokyo Games.